Hilliard, OH

WSYX ABC6

Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Car catches fire at gas station in Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car caught fire at a BP gas station in Grandview Heights on Monday afternoon. An ABC 6 staff member sent a photo of the car ablaze at the gas station at the corner of Grandview Avenue and Dublin Road just before 4:30 p.m. It's...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Two injured in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for injuries following an accident in Logan County. Around 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 and was struck by a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. Both were taken to area hospitals.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 killed following crash involving semi in Marion County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi in Marion County on Monday. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the deadly accident along Marion Williamsport Road around 11 a.m. Troopers said Edward Taylor, 55, was driving a Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor approaching an...
MARION COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cold morning, clearing, seasonable Monday afternoon

A weak area of low pressure south of Ohio brought a light, spotty rain/snow mix this evening, which has moved out of the state. We will see more sunshine Monday, with afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees, after a cold start in the mid-20s. The relatively mild January weather will continue, as high pressure builds into […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Junto Hotel coming to Franklinton this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While a new hotel set to open in the heart of Franklinton this spring is still under construction, there is already much to look forward to. "We are standing on a spectacular rooftop bar," CEO, and Co-Founder of Rockbridge Jimmy Merkel said. "This is one of our corner rooms; we have 198 rooms throughout the hotel, and 17 % are suites.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man charged with murder in Hilltop shooting last month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man charged with fatally shooting a 25-year-old in the Hilltop is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Mahat Salat, 21, is charged with the murder of Suleeman Abdi. He was killed on Dec. 17 along Wedgewood Drive. Officers were called to the Wedgewood...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Missing 24-year-old Westerville man found safe

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A 24-year-old man who was reported missing in Westerville was found safe. Police said the man, only identified as Aaron, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and was found in "good condition" hours later. He is being reunited with his family.
WESTERVILLE, OH

