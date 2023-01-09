Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Scene cleared after backpack with wires found at Chase Bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bank in Hilliard was evacuated Wednesday morning after a backpack with wires was found, police said. The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at Chase Bank located along Hilliard Rome Road to investigate. Hilliard Rome Road was closed at Renner Road...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors concerned about short-term rental safety following deadly Oak Street shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — East Columbus neighbors are waiting for answers after a man was shot and killed at home on Oak Street near the East Market. Columbus police said they found 30-year-old Clayden McNeil shot and killed Tuesday morning. The incident happened at a rental property, and that...
WSYX ABC6
Car catches fire at gas station in Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car caught fire at a BP gas station in Grandview Heights on Monday afternoon. An ABC 6 staff member sent a photo of the car ablaze at the gas station at the corner of Grandview Avenue and Dublin Road just before 4:30 p.m. It's...
WSYX ABC6
Two injured in Logan County crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for injuries following an accident in Logan County. Around 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 33 and was struck by a sedan driven by a 16-year-old. Both were taken to area hospitals.
WSYX ABC6
2 killed following crash involving semi in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi in Marion County on Monday. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the deadly accident along Marion Williamsport Road around 11 a.m. Troopers said Edward Taylor, 55, was driving a Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor approaching an...
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
WSYX ABC6
ODOT recommends online comment form, not car horn, to sound off on congested US 23
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — You may be inclined to use your car horn or hand gestures to sound off about congestion on US 23 in Delaware County, but ODOT engineers would prefer you make comments on their website. In fact, you have less than a week to do so...
Cold morning, clearing, seasonable Monday afternoon
A weak area of low pressure south of Ohio brought a light, spotty rain/snow mix this evening, which has moved out of the state. We will see more sunshine Monday, with afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees, after a cold start in the mid-20s. The relatively mild January weather will continue, as high pressure builds into […]
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
WSYX ABC6
Man in critical condition following shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in northeast Columbus Monday night. Police were called to the 4000 block of Clock Court around 11 p.m. on a report of a man being shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found a...
Knox Pages
Knox County's new dog warden is ready for the job
MOUNT VERNON — Brian Biggerstaff knows a thing or two about dogs. Born and raised in Mount Vernon, Biggerstaff grew up with dogs. He was able to appreciate what a man's best friend can bring into one's life.
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
WSYX ABC6
City reaches agreements with several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy are now in the clear. City Attorney Zach Klein came to agreements with PJ's Grill, Moments Grill, Midway On High and Save-Way Mini Mart, as well as a Sunoco station, a Speedway station and two UDF stores.
WSYX ABC6
Junto Hotel coming to Franklinton this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While a new hotel set to open in the heart of Franklinton this spring is still under construction, there is already much to look forward to. "We are standing on a spectacular rooftop bar," CEO, and Co-Founder of Rockbridge Jimmy Merkel said. "This is one of our corner rooms; we have 198 rooms throughout the hotel, and 17 % are suites.
6 developments happening in 2023 to watch out for in Columbus
Keep an eye on Columbus' ever-changing landscape.
WSYX ABC6
Police: Blendon Township homicide suspect made several 911 calls confessing crime
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The manhunt for a suspect, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a Kroger parking lot is over, and the man accused is behind bars. Blendon Township Police said Rodney Amir Perry was arrested in North Carolina after they say he confessed to several 911 operators about the shooting.
WSYX ABC6
Man charged with murder in Hilltop shooting last month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man charged with fatally shooting a 25-year-old in the Hilltop is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Mahat Salat, 21, is charged with the murder of Suleeman Abdi. He was killed on Dec. 17 along Wedgewood Drive. Officers were called to the Wedgewood...
WSYX ABC6
14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
Missing 24-year-old Westerville man found safe
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A 24-year-old man who was reported missing in Westerville was found safe. Police said the man, only identified as Aaron, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and was found in "good condition" hours later. He is being reunited with his family.
