Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
FBI Most Wanted Fugitive "El Gato" Arrested in 2013 Southlake Murder for Hire CaseA.W. NavesSouthlake, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Dallas high school football coach on administrative leave after forcing players to do nearly 400 push-ups
DALLAS, Texas – A high school head football coach in Dallas is on administrative leave after forcing student-athletes to do an extreme workout that sent many to the hospital, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News. John Harrell, a head coach at Rockwall-Heath High School, will remain...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?
Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
Pro Sports Extra
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player Following Car Crash
Dallas Cowboys rookie Sam Williams is the subject of an arrest warrant as a result of his involvement in a car crash that occurred late last year. TMZ is reporting the Plano Police Department has told them that the player is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless driving but there is no plan to find and arrest him.
WFAA
Reckless driving arrest warrant issued for Cowboys DE Sam Williams, police confirm
PLANO, Texas — An arrest warrant for reckless driving has been issued for Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams, according to Collin County court records. More information about the case was not immediately available. Plano police confirmed that a warrant was issued, but details about the warrant won't be released...
dmagazine.com
During Parade, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears Had a Message for Texas: Look For a Three-peat
Hundreds of people lined Marsalis Avenue on Saturday morning, donning black and gold under blue skies. Corvettes trailed behind a bus that roared its horn and drowned out a nearby DJ. This was the second time in two years that South Oak Cliff got to revel in the success of its Golden Bears, who defeated Port Neches-Groves 34-24 last month to become the first back-to-back 6A state title winner in Dallas ISD history.
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?
FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
Former teacher helping open new Grand Prairie home for kids entering foster system
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — At a construction site in Grand Prairie, there’s a door that, on the way in, leads to a house. But on the way out, it leads to a home. “A home that is hopefully a better place for them where they will continue to be loved on,” said Meagan Haasbroek, program director for Isaiah 117 House.
WFAA
Who's performing at the TCU-Georgia game halftime show?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Just because there's a halftime show during the College Football Championship doesn't mean the battle between schools is completely on pause. This battle is just unofficial. Texas Christian University (TCU) and University of Georgia (UGA) are set to go head-to-head Monday in California for the football...
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
WFAA
'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship
DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half. Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs.
WFAA
TCU loses to Georgia by biggest deficit in national college football championship history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Not even the Hypnotoad could save TCU. After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was one to forget. Georgia won it all last year and the defending champions were on a mission to repeat. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs,...
'Don’t go, Bob': Man survives sudden cardiac arrest in Dallas church
DALLAS — It was a late August Sunday morning. Bob Richardson was sitting in the same pew he always sits in – back row, right side of the sanctuary. He remembers the sermon ending and the offering plate starting its rounds. But, he does not remember collapsing. “My...
15-year-old Christian placed in adoptive home after family sees Wednesday's Child segment
DALLAS — As we celebrate a new year, we look forward to the promise of a new beginning and the opportunity to be happy! One of our goals here at WFAA is to find a loving home for the foster children who tell us they feel alone. And we're...
A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
WFAA
TCU-Georgia national championship game records lowest viewership in college football history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The TCU-Georgia national championship game went "0 to 100" real quick, which drove fans away from tuning into the game, according to TV viewership numbers. The 2023 CFP National Championship between the Horned Frogs and Bulldogs averaged 17.223 million viewers across its ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU broadcasts, making it...
Can TCU win a national title for ... Waco?!
WACO, Texas — If TCU wins the College Football Playoff, it will be the first team to win a college football national championship from the city of … Waco?!. “Yeah, TCU was located in Waco for 15 years,” said Jay Black, curator of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. “That’s a long time.”
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
Cowboys hosting free watch party at AT&T Stadium for playoff game against Bucs
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting a watch party at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for next Monday night's playoff game. All eyes will be on the Cowboys when they take on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. CT Monday. The Cowboys are inviting...
'This means the world to us': TCU fans getting ready to watch their Horned Frogs in the national championship game
FORT WORTH, Texas — After graduating from TCU in 2010, Elizabeth Annunziato can barely contain herself about her school's football team and the success they've had on the field. "I woke up, had tears in my eyes for excitement, said Annnunziato. The TCU graduate's tears of excitement are simply...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
52K+
Followers
358
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 7