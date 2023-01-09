ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Is Weekend News Anchor Morgan Young Leaving WFAA-TV?

Since Morgan Young’s debut newscast on WFAA News 8, residents of Dallas have viewed her as a breath of fresh air. The anchor will complete her two years at the station in a few weeks. Now, Morgan Young is leaving the WFAA weekend morning position for a new and exciting position. Since her announcement, people have had questions regarding her decision. Here’s what the reporter said about her new role.
DALLAS, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys rookie Sam Williams is the subject of an arrest warrant as a result of his involvement in a car crash that occurred late last year. TMZ is reporting the Plano Police Department has told them that the player is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless driving but there is no plan to find and arrest him.
PLANO, TX
During Parade, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears Had a Message for Texas: Look For a Three-peat

Hundreds of people lined Marsalis Avenue on Saturday morning, donning black and gold under blue skies. Corvettes trailed behind a bus that roared its horn and drowned out a nearby DJ. This was the second time in two years that South Oak Cliff got to revel in the success of its Golden Bears, who defeated Port Neches-Groves 34-24 last month to become the first back-to-back 6A state title winner in Dallas ISD history.
DALLAS, TX
What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?

FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
Who's performing at the TCU-Georgia game halftime show?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Just because there's a halftime show during the College Football Championship doesn't mean the battle between schools is completely on pause. This battle is just unofficial. Texas Christian University (TCU) and University of Georgia (UGA) are set to go head-to-head Monday in California for the football...
FORT WORTH, TX
A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco. Universal Theme Parks and Resorts executives announced Wednesday the company plans to open a park in the booming Collin County suburb. The park will be a kids-themed park with family-friendly immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, executives announced....
FRISCO, TX
Can TCU win a national title for ... Waco?!

WACO, Texas — If TCU wins the College Football Playoff, it will be the first team to win a college football national championship from the city of … Waco?!. “Yeah, TCU was located in Waco for 15 years,” said Jay Black, curator of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. “That’s a long time.”
WACO, TX
Dallas local news

