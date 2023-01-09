Read full article on original website
Massive California storm brings flooding and triggers evacuations
Large sinkhole opens up across a road in Los Angeles County, swallowing at least 2 cars. A large sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles' Chatsworth neighborhood, cutting across a road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a Monday statement. Images from the scene showed at least two cars swallowed in the massive hole.
California budget: More for homelessness, less for climate
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proposed a $297 billion budget, prioritizing money to address homelessness and education while cutting some climate spending amid a projected $22.5 billion budget deficit. The proposed budget, which would take effect July 1, is about $9 billion less than the...
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
'Fed up': Newsom pledges millions to clear California homeless encampments
Gavin Newsom said he wants to dedicate $750 million to clearing the state's homeless encampments.
More than half of California counties now able to get federal assistance from FEMA
(KTXL) — Multiple counties in California will now be able to receive federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said. The White House amended the Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, adding 14 more counties. -Video Above: Sacramento County keep close eye on creeks as more rain expected Colusa, […]
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away
As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms
President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
Why San Joaquin County wasn't in Biden's federal emergency declaration
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Not long after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a call out to the White House for an emergency declaration to help with a winter storm onslaught, authorities made the declaration. However, for many people, at least one county was conspicuously absent from the declaration... Gov....
California faces budget deficit of $22.5B, Gov. Newsom says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, just days into his second term. It’s a sharp turnaround from last year’s $98 billion surplus. The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal the end of...
Thousands of Californians under evacuation orders as flood threats continue and death toll of recent storms climbs to 17
Thousands of Californians remained under evacuation orders as heavy rainfall continued in parts of the state, threatening more flooding as part of a series of storms that have left at least 17 dead in recent weeks.
ABC10 takes to the skies as 'Hurricane Hunters' perform California winter storm mission
MATHER, Calif. — It’s not every day you get to see a WC-130J flying overhead, so you can imagine it’s even rarer to be on one as it completes a mission. ABC10 reporter Brandon Rittiman and photojournalist Tyler Horst had the opportunity Wednesday to accompany pilots on their flight.
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
All of California city under evacuation order amid deluge
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — (AP) — The entire community of Montecito, California and surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate Monday amid a deluge of rain that has flooded roads and swollen waterways. The evacuation order affecting about 10,000 people came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that...
California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days
California's parade of ultra-wet storms has not completely reversed the deeply rooted drought. And scientists warn that it has a long way to go to erase years of unfavorable precipitation trends and water supply overuse. CNN correspondent René Marsh reports.
California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms
Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration on Jan. 8 before a fifth atmospheric river is forecasted to arrive across the state. The post California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Here’s How Much Rain It Could Take for California to Get out of a Drought
California has received heavy rainfall in the last several weeks; however, it may not be enough to pull the state out of its ongoing drought. According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 97.93% of the state is undergoing some degree of drought, with the remaining 2.07 percent categorized as “abnormally dry.”
californiaglobe.com
More ‘Bomb Cyclones’ Hit Northern California, Record Rain, Snow
As we wrote last week, the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average. California has been hit by several more...
