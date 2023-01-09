ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Massive California storm brings flooding and triggers evacuations

Large sinkhole opens up across a road in Los Angeles County, swallowing at least 2 cars. A large sinkhole opened up in Los Angeles' Chatsworth neighborhood, cutting across a road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a Monday statement. Images from the scene showed at least two cars swallowed in the massive hole.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California budget: More for homelessness, less for climate

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proposed a $297 billion budget, prioritizing money to address homelessness and education while cutting some climate spending amid a projected $22.5 billion budget deficit. The proposed budget, which would take effect July 1, is about $9 billion less than the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

More than half of California counties now able to get federal assistance from FEMA

(KTXL) — Multiple counties in California will now be able to receive federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said.  The White House amended the Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, adding 14 more counties.  -Video Above: Sacramento County keep close eye on creeks as more rain expected Colusa, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California faces budget deficit of $22.5B, Gov. Newsom says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, just days into his second term. It’s a sharp turnaround from last year’s $98 billion surplus. The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal the end of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

More ‘Bomb Cyclones’ Hit Northern California, Record Rain, Snow

As we wrote last week, the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average. California has been hit by several more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy