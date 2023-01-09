ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Srb1
2d ago

Harry was almost 21 when they married. What's it to him, as long as Charles is happy. Yes, Di died. Yes, Dad had an affair with her. As if Harry's lead a perfect life!!

The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
New York Post

Stony-faced Kate Middleton pictured for first time since release of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

A stony-faced Kate Middleton was photographed for the first time since the release of her rogue brother-in-law Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir — in which he painted the Prince and Princess of Wales as bullies. Middleton, 41, appeared stern but stoic at the wheel of her black Audi on Wednesday wearing a scarf and a beige coat. The exiled “Spare” heir left no stone unturned as he made private family squabbles and conversations public. The Princess of Wales was reportedly “appalled” by the endless claims in the book. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard...
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently

Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Elle

King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Invited

King Charles III, previously known as Prince Charles, will officially become the Monarch following his coronation on May 6, 2023. It was previously reported, per the Daily Mail, that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on the same day as the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.
OK! Magazine

Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source

In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
The Independent

‘I do not want to be a single dad’: Harry explains decision to leave the UK with Meghan

Prince Harry has explained his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the UK and relocate overseas in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby. The Duke of Sussex’s conversation with the British presenter was broadcast on Sunday (8 January), two days before the release of his memoir Spare. The interview began with Harry narrating an excerpt from his book, recounting the night his father Charles, then-Prince of Wales, told him his mother Diana had died. Harry then told Bradby that he “took myself back to that moment” so he could remember details from that night, when he was 12...
Page Six

Prince Harry claims palace ‘approved’ Meghan Markle’s polarizing ripped jeans

When Meghan Markle made her first appearance on the royal scene in a pair of ripped jeans and a white button-up shirt, she made plenty of headlines — but not all for the right reasons. In his new bombshell memoir, “Spare,” Prince Harry alleges that his then-girlfriend’s outfit at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto — consisting of Mother’s “Looker” frayed jeans ($174, originally $248), a white “Husband” shirt ($255) by her friend Misha Nonoo and Sarah Flint “Natalie” flats ($450) — was “approved” by the palace. But after negative press and online trolls claimed that Markle wasn’t dressed appropriately for a royal girlfriend,...
The Independent

William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding

Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
netflixjunkie.com

“Whatever Harry hasn’t done, I think she will do” – Royal Expert Confirms a Bombshell Memoir by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has wreaked havoc all across the globe with his bombshell memoir Spare. The Duke did not pull any punches as he launched an attack on his elder brother Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and father King Charles III. Despite the explosive revelations by the Duke and Meghan Markle, reports suggest that Buckingham Palace is happy that their worst fear did not come true.

