Minnesota Democrats roll out plan to protect election workers on 'front lines of democracy'
Minnesota could see new protections for the tens of thousands of people who manage state elections - and penalties for those who target them. Democrats now in control of all statewide offices and the Legislature are pushing a package of legislation that aims to crack down on rising harassment faced by election judges and administrators in Minnesota and across the country.
Attorney General Ellison sues nonprofit and its leaders for misusing funds and extensive governance violations; seeks to shut down nonprofit
January 10, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota nonprofit ThinkTechAct Foundation and founder and President Mahad Ibrahim, board member Abdiaziz Farah, and executive director Bianca Scott, alleging they ran a sham nonprofit, misused nonprofit funds, and violated numerous other governance requirements under Minnesota charities laws. AG Ellison’s lawsuit asks the court to dissolve ThinkTechAct, impose civil penalties on the individual defendants, and prevent the individual defendants from serving as officers or directors of any nonprofit or charitable corporation in Minnesota in the future.
State sues Edina group, a Feeding Our Future site, for running 'sham nonprofit'
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing one of Feeding Our Future's sites, ThinkTechAct Foundation, and its leaders, arguing that they ran a "sham nonprofit," misusing funds and violating state laws. Ellison's office filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court against the Edina nonprofit, its founder Mahad...
Minnesota nabs $1 million in national arts grants
Minnesota has nabbed $1.1 million in a new round of federal arts grants. The National Endowment for the Arts announced this week more than $34 million in awards to artists and arts organizations. Of that, Minnesota got 44 grants totaling $1.1 million. The grants will go to writers, theaters and...
'Driver's Licenses for All' campaign debuts in key Minnesota House committee
"Si se puede, si se puede!" Advocates cheered and held signs in two languages inside the State Capitol on Tuesday to commemorate a key first reading of a bill that calls for access to driver's licenses for immigrants in Minnesota without legal status. The Driver's Licenses for All bill would...
MNsure CEO Nate Clark to Retire in March
ST. PAUL, Minn.—MNsure Chief Executive Officer Nate Clark announced his plan to retire after over four years leading Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. At a meeting of MNsure’s Board of Directors today, Clark announced his plan to retire on March 15, 2023. Libby Caulum, MNsure Senior Director of Public Affairs, was named acting CEO, effective March 16, 2023.
Minnesota-specific Dicamba Herbicide Restriction to Remain in Place for 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) today announced that state-specific use restrictions for three dicamba herbicide products will remain the same for the 2023 growing season in Minnesota. The restrictions are aimed at curbing off-site movement of the products. The affected dicamba formulations are Engenia...
MPCA seeks applicants for its environmental justice advisory group
(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Katrina Kessler today encouraged members from diverse and underrepresented communities to apply for the agency’s environmental justice advisory group, a cohort of individuals from across Minnesota who advise the agency on matters related to environmental justice. Applications are open through Feb. 13, 2023.
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES - As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Red Lake Man Sentenced to 37 Years in Prison for the Murder of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer
BEMIDJI, Minn. – A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. “The tragic and violent events of July 27, 2021, that claimed the life of Officer Ryan Bialke brought...
Minnesota offers last chance access to free COVID-19 tests
Minnesota is offering one last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests that can be used to determine if someone was infected by the coronavirus and to qualify for antiviral treatment. Four rapid COVID-19 tests per household are available under the state program, which has already delivered 2.5 million tests...
Hennepin County Attorney dismisses rape case after senior prosecutor admitted to lying
Rape charges against a St. Paul man were dismissed Monday after a Hennepin County senior prosecutor admitted to lying over the contents of a note passed in court during his trial. Marco Tulio Rivera Enamorado, 35, was accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in...
MAINTENANCE - OBAAHSHIING TREATMENT CENTER
Close: January 25, 2023 @ 12:00 p.m. To maintain the facility, equipment and grounds, in a safe and secure environment in accordance with established policy and procedures, reports to Operations Manager. Part-time position no benefits, (various days including weekends) Salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES:. • Maintain a Preventive Maintenance...
Air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota in effect through 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert takes effect Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning at 11 a.m. and runs until Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6PM. Light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near...
Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents
DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
MNsure Warns Against Scams During Open Enrollment
ST. PAUL, Minn.—MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, encourages consumers to be aware of scams targeting Minnesotans who need health insurance during the open enrollment period that runs through January 15, 2023. Scammers may use high-pressure phone calls or misleading websites to obtain personal information or try to fool Minnesotans into purchasing products that do not provide comprehensive coverage.
Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend
ST. PAUL — Minnesota’s Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday through Monday. During the weekend, which includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child age 15 or younger. Minnesotans under age 16 don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
Minnesota man sentenced to 37 years for killing Red Lake police officer
BEMIDJI - David Brian Donnell Jr., who fatally shot Red Lake tribal police officer Ryan Bialke in July 2021, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court here - a shorter stay than the life imprisonment Bialke's family wanted. Before Chief U.S. District Judge...
James "Uncle" Paul Livingston
January 5, 1950 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 72) James Paul Livingston, "MishiikiiBenais" meaning "Thunderbird" age 72, of the Wolf Clan and Ramsey County, Minnesota, journeyed to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from United Hospital in St. Paul, MN. He was born January 5, 1950, in Red Lake, MN, the son of Mary (Fairbanks) and Jackson Livingston.
Daniel Augustine Cloud-Raincloud
October 7, 1987 ~ December 24, 2022 (age 35) Daniel Augustine Cloud-Raincloud, 35, of Red Lake, Minnesota journeyed on to the spirit world on December 24th, 2022, in Bloomington, MN. Daniel was born on October 7th, 1987, in Bemidji, MN to Belva Cloud and Harold Raincloud, Sr. He was a...
