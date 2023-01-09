Read full article on original website
Lady Jayhawks winning streak reaches four games with Wednesday night win
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks hit the road on Wednesday evening to take on the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Cougars and returned home with a 77-70 win. Once again the Jayhawks got off to a slow offensive start but stayed focused on their game plan and worked hard to get the job done.
Perrone scores 26, Chye gets 1,000th career point as Spartans handle White Cloud
Mason County Central senior Will Chye reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career at home Tuesday night in helping lead the Spartans past White Cloud, 66-50. Chye finished the first half just two points shy of the coveted scoring mark, as the Indians made it tough on him with their defense geared to stop him.
Sorrelle scores 37 in Grand Haven win over Jenison
The Grand Haven Buccaneers boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 69-62 Tuesday evening OK Conference-Red win over the Jenison Wildcats. Jenison had no defensive answers the Bucs Harrison Sorrelle who finished the evening with a game high 37 points. Sorrelle scored nine points in the first quarter. He carried...
Montague girls get Tuesday hoops win over Manistee
However, the offense is a totally different matter as the Chippewas struggle continued in Tuesday night’s game with visiting Montague in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. After forging an early lead, the Chippewas came up empty on too many possessions and the Wildcats capitalized, crashing the defensive boards...
Big Reds winning streak continues with win over Zeeland East
The Muskegon Big Reds boys basketball team started out slowly in their 62-45 OK Conference-Green win over the Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday. However, a strong second-quarter performance forced Zeeland East to play catchup the remainder of the evening. The Big Reds held a 11-8 lead after the first eight...
Western Michigan Christian girls get win over Newaygo
The Western Michigan Christian Warriors girls’ basketball team picked up a road win on Tuesday evening over the Newaygo Lions, 44-31. Newaygo led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors posted a 15-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter to grab a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Muskegon Catholic’s early surge leads to nonleague victory over Holton
The host Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders bounced back with a solid performance and a 52-39 victory over the Holton Red Devils. Catholic, in its first game after the Christmas break, had lost two games the week before. “It was nice to bounce back after a tough two-loss week coming off...
Ludington stays perfect in league action with win over Orchard View
Keelyn Laird scored 19 points to lead the Ludington girls’ basketball team to an easy 45-14 victory over visiting Orchard View Tuesday. The game was played in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. Olivia Lynn also scored in double figures for the Orioles with 10 points, while Emma McKinley...
Whitaker scores 27 in Reeths-Puffer loss to Grand Rapids Union
The Reeths-Puffer boys basketball team took a hard loss to OK Conference-Green foe Grand Rapids Union on Tuesday evening. The offense was clicking early and the Rockets took an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. The Reeths-Puffer maintained a 27-25 at the half. The Rockets came out flat in the...
Hesperia no match for Hart girls in Tuesday night hoops action
Hart’s girls basketball team breezed to an easy 81-6 blowout of visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division on Tuesday night. Addi Hovey scored 11 of her team’s 32 first-quarter points to trigger the explosion. The Pirates kept up their solid half-court pressure defense and continued...
Sophomore duo excels in Mona Shores loss to Wyoming
Johnathan Pittman and Jordan Bledsoe combined for 39 points, but the Mona Shores Sailors dropped a 66-62 decision to the Wyoming Wolves on Tuesday night. The Sailors led 10-9 after the first quarter, but struggled in the second and third quarters and found themselves behind 38-27 at halftime. It was 48-40 at the end of the third. Wyoming increased the lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, but the Sailors battled back but came up four points short.
Schlepp, Stahl lead Spring Lake past Grand Rapids West Catholic
The Spring Lake boys basketball team knocked off the rust from an 11-day break to earn an OK Blue victory on Tuesday evening. The Lakers started slow but found their energy and got by Grand Rapids West Catholic, 52-42. Both teams were neck and neck at the halftime break with...
Mason County Central girls cruise past Shelby
A 25-point burst before the half by Mason County Central propelled the Spartans to a 50-24 victory over the Shelby Tigers on Tuesday. Both teams were slow out of the gate as the Spartans led after the first quarter, 9-3. Mason County Central pulled away in the second quarter increasing the lead to a score of 34-8 at halftime. They never looked back with a 50-13 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Top-ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic defeats Spring Lake in girls’ basketball action
Grand Rapids West Catholic proved just why it is the top-ranked girls basketball team in the state in Division 2. West Catholic darted out to a 19-3 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 58-25 victory over the Lakers, which was playing their first game after a 24-day layoff.
Miller scores 23 to lead Oakridge boys past Heights
The Oakridge Eagles boys basketball team got the upper hand on the visiting Muskegon Heights Tigers on Mondary, 77-64. Oakridge used a balanced scoring attack, led by Evan Miller with a game high 23 points. Ryan Cribbins finished with 12 points while Peyton Ruel and Evan Jozsa each chipped in with 11 points. Ruel had seven assists for the Eagles.
Meerman passes Ray McCahill for most wins
TJ Meerman earned his 147th career as head coach of Grand Rapids Catholic Central Tuesday night as the Cougars beat host Cedar Springs 69-39
Fremont needs overtime to defeat Whitehall in girls basketball
The spectators who showed up in Fremont on Tuesday night certainly got their money’s worth. In a back-and-forth contest, the host Packers nipped the Whitehall Vikings 42-40 in overtime. Jessica Barnett scored six of Fremont’s eight points in overtime to provide the winning margin. Bennett finished with 16 points....
Ludington and Orchard View split bowling matches
LUDINGTON – — The Ludington bowling teams split against Orchard View on Monday. Dominic Reamer led with games of 177 and 135 while Cameron Fetters threw games of 160 and 145. Damion Ott added games of 150 and 153. “Regardless of what the points say, my boys bowled...
Mona Shores bowling teams sweep Fruitport
MUSKEGON – — The Mona Shores boys and girls bowling team went 2-0 against Fruitport on Monday. Mason Kooi led the Sailors with a 124 and 218 while Fruitport’s Jray Conklin led all scorers with games of 207 and 180. The Sailors’ girls breezed by the Trojans,...
GR players picked for McDonald’s basketball exhibition
Two metro Grand Rapids students have been nominated to play in elite national basketball games based on their skills.
