Illinois State

wmay.com

Legal Challenges To Assault Weapons Ban Expected Soon

Gun rights advocates say they will be going to court in a matter of days in an effort to overturn Illinois’s new assault weapons ban. Gun rights lobbyist Todd Vandermyde tells the Illinoize political newsletter that court challenges… including a request for an injunction to put the new law on hold… could be filed as early as next week.
The Center Square

Illinois 103rd General Assembly: Tax reform? Legalized mushrooms? GOP input?

(The Center Square) – The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two year term that begins Wednesday. The end of the lame-duck session for Illinois lawmakers was Tuesday, with the new General Assembly meeting for the first time Wednesday following separate House and Senate ceremonies in Springfield. Illinois lawmakers that will be a part of the 103rd General...
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
The Center Square

Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’

(The Center Square) – With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Pritzker said Illinois State Police will be responsible for enforcement. ...
WSPY NEWS

Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill

A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
The Week

Illinois becomes 9th state to ban assault rifles

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a statewide assault weapons ban on Wednesday, making it the ninth state to adopt the measure, reports Axios. "For a long time now, I and many other leaders in the Illinois General Assembly have prioritized getting the most dangerous weapons off our state's streets," Pritzker said in a statement. The push to remove assault weapons has been a long time coming, especially following the shooting at a parade in a Chicago suburb.  Other states have also put new restrictions on gun purchases including Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington, reports CBS News. California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Groups prepare lawsuits over Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —  A gun-rights group says it is teeing up a lawsuit to block a new law that bans several guns that the state of Illinois now deems “assault weapons.” Dan Eldridge with Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and Maxon Shooter’s Supplies in Des Plaines said he and at least one other group will seek […]
WTHI

IL assault weapons ban draws heat from gun owner; lawsuit on the horizon

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A gun rights group plans to sue Illinois once the Protect Illinois Communities Act becomes law. On Wednesday, the House passed a revised version of the bill that included Senate amendments and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk. Governor Pritzker said he plans to sign the bill into law at 8pm Tuesday night.
aclu-il.org

ACLU of Illinois Hails Passage of House Bill 2542 Modernizing Illinois’ Name Change Statute

SPRINGFIELD – A few minute ago, the Illinois Senate passed and sent to Governor House Bill 2542, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and outdated provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law - one of the most restrictive in the nation. The current law creates yet another barrier for people living with felony records, and has an especially harmful impact on vulnerable communities who face mistreatment and identity based discrimination, including transgender and gender expansive individuals, survivors of human trafficking, and poor people of color who occupy one, or both, of those identities.
Effingham Radio

Governor Pritzker Signs Off On Pay Raises For Lawmakers

Governor Pritzker is signing off on pay raises for state lawmakers. The governor announced yesterday that he signed a bill that provides salary increases for members of the Illinois legislative and executive branches. The raises go into effect this week. State senators passed the measure Sunday after it was approved by the Illinois House last Friday.
wjol.com

New Illinois Secretary Of State Signs Executive Ethics Order

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Newly Installed Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is already busy. The state official signed a wide-ranging Executive Ethics Order shortly after taking office Monday. The order upgrades and improves transparency, codifies key procedures in the office’s internal policy manual, enhances protections afforded to victims of sexual harassment or threats of violence, and simplifies the public’s ability to submit complaints to the Inspector General’s office.
