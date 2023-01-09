Read full article on original website
Legal Challenges To Assault Weapons Ban Expected Soon
Gun rights advocates say they will be going to court in a matter of days in an effort to overturn Illinois’s new assault weapons ban. Gun rights lobbyist Todd Vandermyde tells the Illinoize political newsletter that court challenges… including a request for an injunction to put the new law on hold… could be filed as early as next week.
Illinois 103rd General Assembly: Tax reform? Legalized mushrooms? GOP input?
(The Center Square) – The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two year term that begins Wednesday. The end of the lame-duck session for Illinois lawmakers was Tuesday, with the new General Assembly meeting for the first time Wednesday following separate House and Senate ceremonies in Springfield. Illinois lawmakers that will be a part of the 103rd General...
Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
Assault weapons ban Illinois: Gov. Pritzker signs gun law after House passes amended version
Illinois is now the ninth state, plus Washington D.C., to ban assault weapons.
Illinois House approves assault weapon ban, heads to Pritzker’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has voted to pass an assault weapon ban, sending the measure to Governor Pritzker’s desk. The 68 to 41 vote took place after the senate approved an amended bill on Monday. Gov. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law. The amended Senate bill defines which weapons are […]
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’
(The Center Square) – With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Pritzker said Illinois State Police will be responsible for enforcement. ...
There was a run on guns before Illinois governor signed assault weapons ban: store owner
The owner of a west suburban gun shop says he saw a surge of customers before Gov. Pritzker signed legislation banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Illinois.
Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill
A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
Illinois becomes 9th state to ban assault rifles
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed a statewide assault weapons ban on Wednesday, making it the ninth state to adopt the measure, reports Axios. "For a long time now, I and many other leaders in the Illinois General Assembly have prioritized getting the most dangerous weapons off our state's streets," Pritzker said in a statement. The push to remove assault weapons has been a long time coming, especially following the shooting at a parade in a Chicago suburb. Other states have also put new restrictions on gun purchases including Minnesota, Virginia, and Washington, reports CBS News. California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey,...
Illinois Senate's proposed amendment stalls state's assault weapons ban bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch aren’t happy with proposed changes by the Illinois Senate on a measure that would ban assault weapons, voicing their strong opposition in separate public statements on Sunday.
Groups prepare lawsuits over Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — A gun-rights group says it is teeing up a lawsuit to block a new law that bans several guns that the state of Illinois now deems “assault weapons.” Dan Eldridge with Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and Maxon Shooter’s Supplies in Des Plaines said he and at least one other group will seek […]
Local trauma surgeons dissatisfied with Illinois Senate's version of assault weapons ban bill
Doctors from Chicago and the suburbs spoke at Rush University Medical Center in support of the Protect Illinois Communities Act, a bill which would ban some firearms and high-capacity magazines.
Group of Illinois Sheriffs Say Departments Will Not Comply With Assault Weapon Registration Requirements
As potential legal fights percolate over Illinois’ new assault weapons ban, law enforcement officials in several counties have said that their departments will not enforce provisions of the bill that require existing weapons to be registered with the State Police. Their arguments center around their stance that the bill,...
IL assault weapons ban draws heat from gun owner; lawsuit on the horizon
MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A gun rights group plans to sue Illinois once the Protect Illinois Communities Act becomes law. On Wednesday, the House passed a revised version of the bill that included Senate amendments and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk. Governor Pritzker said he plans to sign the bill into law at 8pm Tuesday night.
ACLU of Illinois Hails Passage of House Bill 2542 Modernizing Illinois’ Name Change Statute
SPRINGFIELD – A few minute ago, the Illinois Senate passed and sent to Governor House Bill 2542, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and outdated provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law - one of the most restrictive in the nation. The current law creates yet another barrier for people living with felony records, and has an especially harmful impact on vulnerable communities who face mistreatment and identity based discrimination, including transgender and gender expansive individuals, survivors of human trafficking, and poor people of color who occupy one, or both, of those identities.
Governor Pritzker Signs Off On Pay Raises For Lawmakers
Governor Pritzker is signing off on pay raises for state lawmakers. The governor announced yesterday that he signed a bill that provides salary increases for members of the Illinois legislative and executive branches. The raises go into effect this week. State senators passed the measure Sunday after it was approved by the Illinois House last Friday.
IL Senate president seeks to remove key component to state's proposed assault weapons ban
An amendment filed by the Senate president is now causing backlash in the House and the governor's office.
New Illinois Secretary Of State Signs Executive Ethics Order
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Newly Installed Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is already busy. The state official signed a wide-ranging Executive Ethics Order shortly after taking office Monday. The order upgrades and improves transparency, codifies key procedures in the office’s internal policy manual, enhances protections afforded to victims of sexual harassment or threats of violence, and simplifies the public’s ability to submit complaints to the Inspector General’s office.
