New Orleans, LA

NOPD catches car burglary suspects red-handed

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

New Orleans police say they’ve arrested three people who, according to investigators, were caught in the act of breaking into cars in a downtown parking garage.

Aldophus Wilson, 20; Brianzell Edgar, 18; and an unnamed 17-year-old male are all facing three counts of auto burglary and two counts of attempted auto theft. Wilson is facing an additional charge of illegal carrying of a weapon. The 17-year-old is facing an addition charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

According to NOPD officials, someone saw the trio breaking into cars in a parking garage on Common Street near Roosevelt Way. Officers responded to the scene and arrested the suspects on the spot.

NOPD officials say those officers were working directed patrols recently deployed in the downtown area as a result of car burglaries near the Smoothie King Center, the Superdome, and other downtown locations.

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
