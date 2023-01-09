Read full article on original website
Dwayne D. Conrad
2d ago
I remember also well as a kid when this happened. The NOPD was all over the place claiming it was two individuals at-large. Even to the point they were shooting themselves from ricochet bullets. Yes tell the whole truth!!! Rest in power Mr. ESSEX ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿😔
Reply
6
Bless One
2d ago
I remember that like it was yesterday. I can hear the gun shots from my house. My fourth Grade Teacher Ms Vitto made us watch on the TV in the classroom.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
Related
New Orleans artist uses faces for annual display of killings
NEW ORLEANS — Year after year, an artist works to make the number of murders, more than just numbers. And he takes his display straight to city leaders. But this year, his display and the reaction it got were different than they were to his efforts in the past.
WDSU
New Orleans Mardi Gras krewes work to find extra security for routes
NEW ORLEANS — Last week, the New Orleans mayor announced that Mardi Gras krewes could return to their original parade routes as long as they secure additional security. There is a bit of confusion on who this rule applies to. Krewedelusion has been discussing plans for extra security for...
iheart.com
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo
It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
Man in CBD wanted after stabbing on Carondelet Street
It is not know if the victim went to the hospital for treatment.
KPLC TV
FBI adds man wanted out of New Orleans to Most Wanted List
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The FBI has placed Khalid Ahmed Satary on their most wanted list after he violated his pre-trial release in New Orleans. Satary was originally indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, Louisiana on Sept. 26, 2019, for:
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
The man is wanted for several high-profile fraud schemes.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – Two teenagers were arrested in Louisiana after they allegedly fled in a stolen box truck from the police; they were charged with various crimes including illegal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
WDSU
Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
fox8live.com
Shooting reported near Booker T. Washington High in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was reported shot Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10) near Booker T. Washington High School in Central City, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and condition were not immediately disclosed. The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., around the time students were letting out of the high school in the 1200 block of South Roman Street.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break
NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
fox8live.com
Two elderly women, one wheelchair-bound, escape New Orleans house fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two elderly women escaped a house fire in New Orleans on Tuesday morning (Jan. 10), according to officials. The New Orleans Fire Department says 911 calls came in around 8:41 a.m. about a home on fire in the 700 block of Barracks Street on the edge of the French Quarter.
WDSU
The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
Suspect in Dec. 26 mass fatal mass shooting arrested
New Orleans Police have arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting that wounded four and killed two early in morning the day after Christmas.
WANTED: NOPD search for two attempting an ATM break-in
Just after 4 a.m., two individuals were caught on security camera attempting to break into a bank's ATM in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.
WDSU
New Orleans activist urges residents to invest in lockboxes for guns amid car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is seeing an increase in car break-ins, and tourists and locals alike are finding themselves victims. Justin Brown, a community activist with Empower You NOLA, said the criminals committing these break-ins don't want purses or electronics. They want guns and mainly target pick-up trucks.
Real News Network
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
Comments / 16