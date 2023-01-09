ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma's first curbside drive-thru grocer now open near Edmond

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — JackBe, the first-ever curbside drive-thru grocer, announced it will hold a grand opening at its first location on Tuesday. Located at 178th and N. May just outside of Edmond, JackBe is a new type of grocer focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience by making groceries available 'on demand'. The location is the first of three slated to open in 2023.
EDMOND, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land

EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
EDMOND, OK
Kristen Walters

Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
EDMOND, OK
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision

Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program.   On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City man killed after rolling truck in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An Oklahoma City man is dead after his pickup truck left the roadway and rolled during an accident on Sunday night on SH 152. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m., about eight miles west of Sweetwater, Okla.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

'Am I even safe here?': OU student faces racist vandalism, NPD investigates

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are investigating what they're calling a hate crime. Vandals spray-painted a racist message on a black woman's garage door. The Norman Police Department (NPD) says this crime happened last week, but the 20-year-old's life hasn't been the same ever since. Fox 25 spoke with the victim, Kiley Ellis.
NORMAN, OK

