KTUL
Oklahoma AG to take on prosecution of Epic Charter school founders, former CFO
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has notified Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna that his office will take on the responsibility of prosecuting Epic Charter School's two founders and their former chief financial officer. As you and I have discussed and as I have said publicly,...
AG Drummond to take on prosecution of EPIC founders
Just one day after being sworn into office, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he plans to take over a massive case.
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
KTUL
Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
OK’s Endorsement of Religious Charter Schools Could Alter Landscape for Choice
Oklahoma is set to become the first state in the nation to weigh the approval of a charter school that explicitly allows religious instruction, heightening concerns about separation of church and state. The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to apply this month to operate a virtual charter, acting on a recent state legal opinion […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
KTUL
Oklahoma's first curbside drive-thru grocer now open near Edmond
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — JackBe, the first-ever curbside drive-thru grocer, announced it will hold a grand opening at its first location on Tuesday. Located at 178th and N. May just outside of Edmond, JackBe is a new type of grocer focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience by making groceries available 'on demand'. The location is the first of three slated to open in 2023.
KTUL
Stillwater resident, OSU graduate to appear on 27th season of 'The Bachelor'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoman will appear on the 27th season of "The Bachelor" which will premiere Jan. 23 on ABC. Brooklyn Willie is a 25-year-old rodeo racer from Stillwater. According to her "Bachelorette Biography" on abc.com, Willie discovered her passion for horse barrel racing at just 13...
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
pryorinfopub.com
Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State
Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Takes Western Kentucky Job
Brent Venables said wanted to keep L'Damian Washington around in an enhanced role, but he instead chose to take a full-time coaching job elsewhere.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land
EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision
Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program. On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
KTUL
Oklahoma City man killed after rolling truck in Wheeler County
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An Oklahoma City man is dead after his pickup truck left the roadway and rolled during an accident on Sunday night on SH 152. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m., about eight miles west of Sweetwater, Okla.
KTUL
'Am I even safe here?': OU student faces racist vandalism, NPD investigates
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are investigating what they're calling a hate crime. Vandals spray-painted a racist message on a black woman's garage door. The Norman Police Department (NPD) says this crime happened last week, but the 20-year-old's life hasn't been the same ever since. Fox 25 spoke with the victim, Kiley Ellis.
