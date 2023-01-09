Two people killed in DeKalb County crash, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a deadly crash in DeKalb County, police told Channel 2 Action News.
According to police, on Saturday around 2:25 p.m. officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in reference to a car crash.
Officers located two cars that appeared to have been hit head-on.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital where they later died.
At this time police are still investigating the crash and the victims have not been identified.
