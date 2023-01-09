Read full article on original website
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsPhoenix, AZ
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Ohio State Football might lose top recruit to SEC foe
The Ohio State football program is still trying to get a few 2023 prospects to round out that class. But most of the attention is about to switch to the 2024 class. Ohio State thought they had an epic start to that class as early as a few weeks ago.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
The Ringer
Stetson Bennett IV Is Holding On for One More Title
Nobody expected Stetson Bennett IV to win the position battle. Even his teammates were skeptical that he could get the job done. But Bennett believed in himself, and now Georgia is in the national championship game because of it. To be clear, I’m not talking about Kirby Smart’s decision in...
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
thecomeback.com
Sonny Dykes blasted following TCU’s humiliating loss
The TCU Horned Frogs were completely outmatched in the CFP National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs, falling to Georgia in an embarrassing 65-7 loss. This type of beatdown has many around the college football world blasting TCU head coach Sonny Dykes for his team’s epic failure on Monday night.
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
Mattress Mack’s wallet takes a major hit with insane TCU bet
Notable big-money bettor Mattress Mack took a huge hit betting on the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship Game over Georgia. Mattress Mack, also known as Jim McIngvale, won a ridiculous amount of money betting on the Astros to win the World Series. So he has money to blow.
Football World Reacts To The Colorado Schedule Announcement
During ESPN's broadcast of the national championship game on Monday night, Kirk Herbstreit shared some important news regarding Colorado's schedule for the 2023 season. Herbstreit revealed that Colorado will face Arizona State in Deion Sanders' debut with the program. Colorado was ...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback and track superstar, down to 5, sets commitment date
Gardena Serra (California) two-sport star Rodrick Pleasant is arguably the nation's most electrifying athlete. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound multi-sport star is the nation's top uncommitted cornerback (No. 6 overall) and clocked 10.14 100-meter and 20.40 200-meter times on the track, winning California ...
Justin Scott, top-rated 300-pound defensive lineman, trims list to 8
One of the nation's top defensive line prospects made a major recruiting cut over the weekend. St. Ignatius (Illinois) five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott, the No. 18 overall prospect in the country, trimmed his list from nearly 30 major scholarship offers to eight contenders - Alabama, ...
Mattress Mack places $3.1+ million bet on TCU winning National Championship
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas business owner known for making massive sports bets might win some more Monday night.Houston-based furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, lovingly known as Mattress Mack, has placed a nearly $3.1 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win the 2023 College Football National Championship.In a social media post, McIngvale said he made a $1.5 million bet with Draft Kings Sportsbook, a $1.5 million bet with Caesars Sportsbook and a $131,000 bet with Wynn Sportsbook – totaling $3.1 million plus on the Horned Frogs.The Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night in Los Angeles for the College Football National Championship title.McIngvale is notorious for placing a large bet on a Texas team – in November, McIngvale won $75 million in cash after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.
Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move
The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination
A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home. Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
FanSided
