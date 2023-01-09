ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

MIX 106

Scene of Idaho Murders Re-Created in Sims Video Game [Video]

It was the story that turned the nation if not the globe, upside down: four University of Idaho students tragically killed in the early hours of a Sunday morning. The innocent lives were taken far too early and now, a criminal justice process is in its infancy as prosecutors and law enforcement officials believe they have their suspect in custody.
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Unease remains on Idaho campus after quadruple murder

With a remaining sense of unease on the University of Idaho campus as classes are set to resume, the court revealed a detailed account of evidence that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger and four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
People

Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves More than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. He wasn't arrested in Idaho, where the killings happened. Instead, he was arrested at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pa., more than 2,500 miles away. He was later extradited across the country to the Latah County Jail in Idaho. "He complied...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
newsnationnow.com

Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago

(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane

SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
LEWISTON, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho Killings: Who is Bryan Kohberger?

(NewsNation) — After weeks of investigation, detectives arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger on a warrant for the murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University, is now one of America’s most notorious inmates. He grew up...
PULLMAN, WA
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded

An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 8, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 8, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------ Arrested: Blumenshein, David C, a 30-year-old male out of St John. ------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0058 Welfare Check. 11:23:18. Incident Address: SR 195; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a welfare check.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
