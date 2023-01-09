Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Related
KREM
WSU students share thoughts on Moscow murder suspect's arrest after returning from winter break
PULLMAN, Wash. — You could say the new year started with some sense of relief when investigators arrested the man they believe murdered four University of Idaho students. But, news that the suspect lived in Pullman worried many WSU students. Before Bryan Kohberger's arrest, law enforcement released no information...
Scene of Idaho Murders Re-Created in Sims Video Game [Video]
It was the story that turned the nation if not the globe, upside down: four University of Idaho students tragically killed in the early hours of a Sunday morning. The innocent lives were taken far too early and now, a criminal justice process is in its infancy as prosecutors and law enforcement officials believe they have their suspect in custody.
TODAY.com
Unease remains on Idaho campus after quadruple murder
With a remaining sense of unease on the University of Idaho campus as classes are set to resume, the court revealed a detailed account of evidence that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger and four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves More than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. He wasn't arrested in Idaho, where the killings happened. Instead, he was arrested at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pa., more than 2,500 miles away. He was later extradited across the country to the Latah County Jail in Idaho. "He complied...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Veteran defense attorney lays out case Bryan Kohberger team could make, 'holes' in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense will seek to dismantle many parts of the probable cause affidavit police used to obtain his arrest warrant in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, according to a high-profile defense attorney. Idaho police laid out their case in a 19-page sworn...
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
'It won't be quite the same' | University of Idaho officials discuss student resources ahead of spring semester
MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho students are returning to campus ahead of the start of the spring semester, and university officials are taking additional steps to ensure students feel safe. This comes after a suspect in the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested.
Washington Tulip Farm to Sell Flowers in Honor of Idaho Murder Victim
Eastern Washington and Western Idaho were rocked when four University of Idaho students were found murdered in a rented off-campus home. Even though a prime suspect is in custody, the wounds will be healing for the rest of eternity. Ethan Chapin, 20, was from Conway, Washington, and attended the University...
U of I students return to campus confident in school security measures
MOSCOW, Idaho — For nearly two months, the murders of four University of Idaho students put a strain on many students on campus. With a suspect now in custody, the campus is filled with hope and the feeling of a fresh start as some students moved back into their rooms for the spring semester Sunday afternoon. Some students say Bryan...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
newsnationnow.com
Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago
(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
koze.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho Killings: Who is Bryan Kohberger?
(NewsNation) — After weeks of investigation, detectives arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger on a warrant for the murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University, is now one of America’s most notorious inmates. He grew up...
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Pennsylvania public defender shares experience working with alleged Moscow murderer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said he was aware of the murder investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, but had no idea he would have a part to play in the investigation. "I rushed into the office, I sat down at approximately noon, on Friday,...
KREM
Kaylee Goncalves' father assumed suspect followed victims before Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — A grieving father reflects on the week he began getting answers. Steve Goncalves' daughter, Kaylee, was taken from him nearly two months ago. The man accused of murdering the four students was arrested in Pennsylvania and flown to Idaho this week. Goncalves sat down with KTVB's...
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
13 crucial minutes: A timeline of how the University of Idaho murders unfolded
An updated timeline into the University of Idaho slayings was revealed in the case’s newly released police report — which indicates Bryan Kohberger allegedly carried out the horrific crime in as little as 13 minutes. Before the police affidavit was made public Thursday, officials had said they believed the four students were slain inside their off-campus Moscow home sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13. According to the affidavit, the one-hour timeframe has since been narrowed down to 25 minutes, with police now thinking Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 8, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 8, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------ Arrested: Blumenshein, David C, a 30-year-old male out of St John. ------------------------------------------------------------ 23-S0058 Welfare Check. 11:23:18. Incident Address: SR 195; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a welfare check.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0