Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern faces Iowa’s offensive onslaught as losing streak extends to five
Northwestern entered Iowa City, Iowa looking to shake up the Big Ten landscape and upset No.12 Iowa for an elusive first conference win of the season Wednesday. But the task proved too tall for the Wildcats (6-10, 0-6 Big Ten), as their losing streak extended to five in a 93-64 road loss to the Hawkeyes (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten).
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern expands student section at Welsh-Ryan Arena
After hundreds of students were turned away at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Jan. 4 for Northwestern’s big win over rival Illinois, the Wildcats are making changes in an effort to let in more students for Wednesday’s game against Rutgers. Wildside, the NU student section, sent a message Monday night...
thedailyhoosier.com
Rapidly improving 2024 big man Derik Queen gives thoughts on IU basketball, overall recruitment
LAPORTE, Ind. — A year ago Derik Queen was toiling behind the scenes as a sophomore, not seeing the floor much for the prestigious Montverde Academy basketball program after transferring in from Baltimore, Md. Although he is a 5-star prospect, that first year wasn’t altogether surprising at the national...
crimsonquarry.com
Column: Indiana asking Louisville to cancel the football series would be a bad look, right call
Alright, let’s get the first point out of the way. If Indiana is indeed asking Louisville to cancel the planned 3-game football series set to begin this fall, as WDRB’s Rick Bozich is reporting, it’s a really bad look for the program. Jeff Brohm was nigh unstoppable...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana lands transfer commitments from defensive brother duo
Darryl Minor Jr., a linebacker transfer from UTEP, is heading to Bloomington to play for Indiana next season, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Joining him is brother Kobee Minor, a defensive back from Texas Tech. While Darryl didn’t record any stats for UTEP in 2022, he spent the 2021...
insidethehall.com
News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show
“Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson” returned for the second episode of 2023 on Monday night from Southern Stone restaurant in Bloomington. This week’s show recapped losses to Iowa and Northwestern and previewed upcoming games at Penn State and Saturday’s Wisconsin contest at Assembly Hall. • On...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
WANE-TV
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
WTHI
Sycamore Cooper Neese buys entire Cloverdale High School boys basketball team shoes
Before playing basketball at Indiana State, Cooper Neese shined at Cloverdale High School. The ISU senior hasn't forgotten about his alma mater. Friday night while the Clovers were playing at Owen Valley Neese took Kyrie Flytrap 5 shoes that he purchased himself for every member of the Cloverdale team and left them in the locker room for the team when they got home. The Clovers wore them Saturday in their game versus Parke Heritage and plan to wear them the rest of the season.
Daily Northwestern
Dave Davis works to strengthen town-gown relations between Northwestern and Evanston
On any given day, Dave Davis answers phone calls on topics ranging from beavers to emergency funding. As Northwestern’s Senior Executive Director for Neighborhood and Community Relations, Davis works to maintain and improve the relationship between the University and Evanston. He encourages both students and faculty to spend time in the Evanston community.
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
Fox 59
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
Ryan Hatfield speaks with Eyewitness News as Indiana General Assembly begins
INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol. One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He […]
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Details of Linton coach’s arrest released
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton and Jasonville Police Departments, were contacted by […]
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
salemleader.com
Luckett hired as new general manager at Salem Speedway
Salem Speedway has hired Glenn Luckett as the new general manager. A press release was sent to local news media announcing the appointment, stating, “Salem native Glenn Luckett has been hired by Salem Speedway owner Nick Bohanon to help manage the iconic racetrack located in Salem, Indiana.”. Luckett started...
WTHI
Report: 226 officers killed on the job last year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A new report on line-of-duty police deaths is out and it shows more than two hundred officers in this United States died last year. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund releases a fatalities report each year. Its preliminary report was released Wednesday. It shows deaths were down 61%, compared to the year before.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain, storms Thursday with temperature tumble
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are well above mid-January averages today – despite the fact of abundant cloud cover, areas of showers/drizzle, and some fog. Temperatures settle into the upper 40s and remain there until the passage of a cold front Thursday. Fog will be locally dense between now and...
