BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school’s wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says team members were transported to the sheriff’s office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO