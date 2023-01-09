Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
Jackson police investigating after woman's body found during house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead during a house fire. Sam Brown, the public information officer for JPD, said in a Wednesday release that the body was found during the fire on Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022. Brown...
Teen shot at Mississippi apartment complex
A 17-year-old was shot in Vicksburg Tuesday night and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. Shortly before 7 p.m. officers of the Vicksburg Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting that took place at the Carr Central Apartments, 1805 Cherry St. Police say the...
Tires, mattresses, garbage has been piling up in one area of Jackson for more than a year
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson City Council member said something needs to be done to crack down on illegal dump sites filled with tires popping up across the city. There are hundreds of tires piled up near the Jackson Precinct 1 police station. City officials said somebody has been dumping tires, mattresses and garbage at the site on Lynch Street near Metrocenter mall for more than a year.
Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving
Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.
Driver escapes after county vehicle falls off Mississippi ferry, ends up submerged in river
A Warren County vehicle took a dip this morning — literally — when it fell off of the Kings Point Ferry and was left submerged in the Yazoo River. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. “The driver, Johnny Lee...
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
More than 3,000 Madison customers under boil water notice
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison leaders announced parts of the city have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisement. According to city leaders, the advisement affects customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road, and north and south to the city limit. Customers on Bear Creek or Pearl River Valley are not affected by […]
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
Water leak creates massive sink hole in yard, damaging foundation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The water problems for south Jackson residents range from no water to in some cases, water flowing in the streets. One homeowner blames a city leak for destroying her yard and much more. The hole in the front yard of a home on Monticello Drive is...
‘It’s terrible’: Jackson business owners fed up with McTyere Avenue sewer overflow
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some business owners are questioning whether it’s time for a third-party to take over Jackson’s sewer system, saying they’re fed up with the river of raw sewage running in front of their properties on McTyere Avenue. For months, a stream of wastewater has...
Man leads high-speed chase through three Mississippi cities before being taken into custody
Mississippi law enforcement officers have taken into custody a man who led police on a high-speed chase from Pearl, through Jackson and into Clinton Monday evening. Christian Lloyd Dennington, 48, of Jackson, has been charged with felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.
Toddler left paralyzed, on life-support after shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A toddler is fighting for his life after he and a 15-year-old relative were shot Sunday night. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain is clinging to prayers and hope. The toddler is on life-support and his family said he has a long, hard road ahead. "Being...
Mississippi teen reportedly wearing ankle monitor found dead of multiple gunshot wounds
Police are investigating after a Jackson teen was found dead after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. The teen victim, identified as Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street before 4 a.m. Sunday. Carpenter was found dead a few blocks from the residence...
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the 15-year-old and 2-year-old, who were shot on University Boulevard Sunday night, are heartbroken as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition at UMMC. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain said he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot...
2-Year-Old, 15-Year-Old Shot In Jackson
According to WLBT, the Capitol Police Department is investigating after two kids were shot on University Blvd in Jackson. The victims were 15-years-old, and 2 years old. The shooting happened Sunday. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety the shooting may be connected to a South...
Jackson water woes cost restaurants hundreds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Smaller Jackson-based restaurants said the water crisis is costing them hundreds of dollars a week. The capital city’s water crisis continues to affect local restaurants. Aladdin’s Mediterranean Grill and Sugar’s Place Downtown officials said the constant boil water notices and low water pressure are proving to be costly. “You have a […]
Vehicle Breaks Off Light Pole in Lena Sunday Morning and Other Accidents
On Sunday at 4:14 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a report of a hydroplane accident at Hwy 13 & Valley Road in Lena where the vehicle hit a light pole. An additional report said there were lines down. At 4:42 a.m., a woman on Melvin Carson Road requested officers,...
