Jackson, MS

WLBT

Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Teen shot at Mississippi apartment complex

A 17-year-old was shot in Vicksburg Tuesday night and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. Shortly before 7 p.m. officers of the Vicksburg Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting that took place at the Carr Central Apartments, 1805 Cherry St. Police say the...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Tires, mattresses, garbage has been piling up in one area of Jackson for more than a year

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson City Council member said something needs to be done to crack down on illegal dump sites filled with tires popping up across the city. There are hundreds of tires piled up near the Jackson Precinct 1 police station. City officials said somebody has been dumping tires, mattresses and garbage at the site on Lynch Street near Metrocenter mall for more than a year.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving

Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

More than 3,000 Madison customers under boil water notice

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison leaders announced parts of the city have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisement. According to city leaders, the advisement affects customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road, and north and south to the city limit. Customers on Bear Creek or Pearl River Valley are not affected by […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Toddler left paralyzed, on life-support after shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — A toddler is fighting for his life after he and a 15-year-old relative were shot Sunday night. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain is clinging to prayers and hope. The toddler is on life-support and his family said he has a long, hard road ahead. "Being...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

2-Year-Old, 15-Year-Old Shot In Jackson

According to WLBT, the Capitol Police Department is investigating after two kids were shot on University Blvd in Jackson. The victims were 15-years-old, and 2 years old. The shooting happened Sunday. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety the shooting may be connected to a South...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson water woes cost restaurants hundreds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Smaller Jackson-based restaurants said the water crisis is costing them hundreds of dollars a week. The capital city’s water crisis continues to affect local restaurants. Aladdin’s Mediterranean Grill and Sugar’s Place Downtown officials said the constant boil water notices and low water pressure are proving to be costly. “You have a […]
JACKSON, MS

