ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks have begun to trim jobs globally, hit by cost pressures as a result of inflation and shrinking revenues in many core business lines amid volatile markets that are making bank bosses nervous about profitability through the year. The following major banks have announced or been...
104.1 WIKY

ECB will continue raising rates “significantly” at sustained pace, De Cos says

MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will continue raising interest rates “significantly” at future meetings, at a sustained pace, to ensure that inflation returns to the 2% target over the medium term, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday. “Keeping interest rates at tight...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Global shares mostly higher ahead of key US inflation data

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Thursday ahead of a closely watched report on U.S. inflation that is viewed as a good indicator of whether Wall Street’s recent rising optimism is warranted or overdone. European benchmarks were headed upward in early trading. In Asia,...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
104.1 WIKY

Venom, Iceberg set up $1 billion fund to invest in blockchain firms amid crypto winter

(Reuters) – Blockchain firm Venom Foundation and Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Iceberg Capital Ltd on Wednesday launched a $1 billion crypto venture fund and said it was leading a $20 million funding round in virtual world platform Nümi Metaverse. The fund, called Venom Ventures Fund (VVF), aims to...
104.1 WIKY

Marketmind: To the inflation stations

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. U.S. inflation will set off the global market fireworks on Thursday and beyond, but there are a couple of other potential rockets that could spark Asian markets into life before that – Chinese and Indian inflation data.
104.1 WIKY

Electrolux warns of a loss due to weak North America performance

(Reuters) -Shares at Sweden’s Electrolux fell over 5% after the company on Wednesday announced that it would report a loss of about 2 billion Swedish crowns ($190.87 million) in the fourth quarter. “Inventory reduction activities at retailers in the fourth quarter across regions were larger than expected contributing to...
104.1 WIKY

Marketmind: RIP YCC?

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. The main surprise in Asia was provided by a Yomiuri newspaper report that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its yield curve control (YCC) at a policy meeting next week and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the market.
104.1 WIKY

Lights maker Signify cuts its 2022 outlook again on lower consumer demand, China

(Reuters) – Signify, the world’s biggest maker of lights, on Thursday again cut its full-year profit margin and sales guidance, citing a steeper slowdown in China than expected and a lower demand from businesses. The Dutch group, formed from the spin-off of Philips’ lighting unit, which had already...
104.1 WIKY

BlackRock to cut up to 500 jobs amid market turmoil – Insider

(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc is cutting up to 500 jobs, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a memo, as Wall Street continues to downsize in the face of high interest rates that have raised the risk of a recession. The world’s largest asset manager had 19,900 employees as of Sept....
104.1 WIKY

Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Apple Inc plans to drop a Broadcom Inc chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The iPhone-maker is also swapping out Qualcomm Inc for homegrown modems, according to the...
104.1 WIKY

Russia to resume forex interventions with sale of Chinese yuan

(Reuters) – Russia said it would resume intervention with the sale of Chinese yuan on the foreign currency market from Friday as part of the budget rule mechanism, the finance ministry and Central Bank said. “Transactions will be carried out in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in...
104.1 WIKY

World’s dams to lose a quarter of storage capacity by 2050 – UN research

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Nearly 50,000 large dams worldwide could lose more than a quarter of their storage capacity by 2050 as a result of sedimentation build-ups, eroding global water and energy security, according to United Nations research on Wednesday. Dam capacity is expected to drop from 6 trillion cubic...
104.1 WIKY

Billionaire urges overhaul of collapsed Australia-Asia solar mega project

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest called on Thursday for an overhaul of a $20 billion-plus project to send solar power from Australia to Singapore, which collapsed after he and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes split over funding plans. Singapore-based Sun Cable, largely owned by Forrest’s private firm...
104.1 WIKY

Blinken says U.S. applauds Japan’s decision to double defense spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States applauded Japan’s decision to double defense spending by 2027, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, ahead of planned talks later this week between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Speaking at a press conference with U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy