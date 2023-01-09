Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount
LONDON (Reuters) – Banks have begun to trim jobs globally, hit by cost pressures as a result of inflation and shrinking revenues in many core business lines amid volatile markets that are making bank bosses nervous about profitability through the year. The following major banks have announced or been...
Fortune
The Fed’s ongoing housing market ‘reset’ sees buyer cancellation rate at one of the nation’s largest homebuilders spike to 68%
KB Home announced that its buyer cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 spiked to 68%. That's up from 13% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
104.1 WIKY
ECB will continue raising rates “significantly” at sustained pace, De Cos says
MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will continue raising interest rates “significantly” at future meetings, at a sustained pace, to ensure that inflation returns to the 2% target over the medium term, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday. “Keeping interest rates at tight...
Global shares mostly higher ahead of key US inflation data
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Thursday ahead of a closely watched report on U.S. inflation that is viewed as a good indicator of whether Wall Street’s recent rising optimism is warranted or overdone. European benchmarks were headed upward in early trading. In Asia,...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Alibaba sells Paytm stake worth $125 million via block deal - source
BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group (9988.HK) sold a 3.1% stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) worth $125 million through a block deal on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
104.1 WIKY
Venom, Iceberg set up $1 billion fund to invest in blockchain firms amid crypto winter
(Reuters) – Blockchain firm Venom Foundation and Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Iceberg Capital Ltd on Wednesday launched a $1 billion crypto venture fund and said it was leading a $20 million funding round in virtual world platform Nümi Metaverse. The fund, called Venom Ventures Fund (VVF), aims to...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: To the inflation stations
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. U.S. inflation will set off the global market fireworks on Thursday and beyond, but there are a couple of other potential rockets that could spark Asian markets into life before that – Chinese and Indian inflation data.
104.1 WIKY
Electrolux warns of a loss due to weak North America performance
(Reuters) -Shares at Sweden’s Electrolux fell over 5% after the company on Wednesday announced that it would report a loss of about 2 billion Swedish crowns ($190.87 million) in the fourth quarter. “Inventory reduction activities at retailers in the fourth quarter across regions were larger than expected contributing to...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: RIP YCC?
SYDNEY (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. The main surprise in Asia was provided by a Yomiuri newspaper report that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its yield curve control (YCC) at a policy meeting next week and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the market.
104.1 WIKY
Lights maker Signify cuts its 2022 outlook again on lower consumer demand, China
(Reuters) – Signify, the world’s biggest maker of lights, on Thursday again cut its full-year profit margin and sales guidance, citing a steeper slowdown in China than expected and a lower demand from businesses. The Dutch group, formed from the spin-off of Philips’ lighting unit, which had already...
104.1 WIKY
BlackRock to cut up to 500 jobs amid market turmoil – Insider
(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc is cutting up to 500 jobs, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a memo, as Wall Street continues to downsize in the face of high interest rates that have raised the risk of a recession. The world’s largest asset manager had 19,900 employees as of Sept....
104.1 WIKY
Tesla investors argue Musk can receive fair ‘funding secured’ trial in San Francisco
(Reuters) – A lawsuit alleging Elon Musk manipulated Tesla Inc’s stock in 2018 should go to trial next week and he will be able to find unbiased jurors in San Francisco, despite local animosity, said a court filing by shareholders who are suing him for billions of dollars.
104.1 WIKY
Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Apple Inc plans to drop a Broadcom Inc chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The iPhone-maker is also swapping out Qualcomm Inc for homegrown modems, according to the...
104.1 WIKY
Biden, Japan’s Kishida expected to discuss security, global economy-U.S. official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss joint security issues as well as the global economy in summit talks on Friday, a senior administration official told Reuters. The talks between the close allies are likely to include control of semiconductor...
104.1 WIKY
Russia to resume forex interventions with sale of Chinese yuan
(Reuters) – Russia said it would resume intervention with the sale of Chinese yuan on the foreign currency market from Friday as part of the budget rule mechanism, the finance ministry and Central Bank said. “Transactions will be carried out in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in...
104.1 WIKY
World’s dams to lose a quarter of storage capacity by 2050 – UN research
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Nearly 50,000 large dams worldwide could lose more than a quarter of their storage capacity by 2050 as a result of sedimentation build-ups, eroding global water and energy security, according to United Nations research on Wednesday. Dam capacity is expected to drop from 6 trillion cubic...
104.1 WIKY
Billionaire urges overhaul of collapsed Australia-Asia solar mega project
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest called on Thursday for an overhaul of a $20 billion-plus project to send solar power from Australia to Singapore, which collapsed after he and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes split over funding plans. Singapore-based Sun Cable, largely owned by Forrest’s private firm...
104.1 WIKY
Blinken says U.S. applauds Japan’s decision to double defense spending
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States applauded Japan’s decision to double defense spending by 2027, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, ahead of planned talks later this week between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Speaking at a press conference with U.S....
Comments / 0