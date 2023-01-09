Read full article on original website
Soccer-Joao Felix will make a difference in front of goal – Potter
LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he expects new signing Joao Felix to make a difference in the attacking third after the youngster joined the London club on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Felix, 23, will be at Chelsea on loan until the end...
Soccer-Wolves close in on Brazil’s Felipe – source
MADRID (Reuters) – English Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign Brazilian centre-back Felipe from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, a source familiar with ongoing talks told Reuters on Wednesday. Both clubs had been close to reaching an agreement for the 33-year-old defender in December, in what...
Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina
(Reuters) – World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month’s Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury. The 19-year-old Spaniard will be missing the season’s opening Grand Slam event, which begins in...
Rallying-Loeb makes it three in a row as Al-Attiyah stays well clear
(Reuters) – Sebastien Loeb took his third stage win in a row in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday but reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah stayed comfortably clear at the top of the car category. Loeb’s fourth stage win of the 2023 event left France’s nine-times world rally...
Tennis-Five top contenders for the Australian Open women’s crown
(Reuters) – Five top contenders for the women’s title at the Australian Open, which starts on Monday. Iga Swiatek is the firm favourite for the season’s first Grand Slam after a sparkling and dominant 2022 season where she went on a 37-match winning run and won eight titles, including Roland Garros and the U.S. Open.
