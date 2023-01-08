ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions grab lead over Packers on TD set up by long pass

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers were going to have to rally if they hoped to make the playoffs.

The Detroit Lions, who were eliminated from contention for an NFC Wild-Card berth when the Seahawks won, took the lead over their NFC North counterparts in the third quarter on Sunday.

The touchdown came on a short run by Jamaal Williams and it gave the Lions a 13-9 lead after the PAT.

The big play was a pass from Jared Goff to Kalif Raymond for 43 yards.

The drive was set up when Mason Crosby doinked a 53-yard field-goal attempt off the crossbar.

