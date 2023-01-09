Read full article on original website
Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate
Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
Gov. Brian Kemp at Georgia Chamber breakfast says housing is economic development issue
At Wednesday’s Eggs & Issues breakfast, hosted by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, newly reelected Gov. Brian Kemp opened the door for the state to start tackling the issue of housing affordability as an economic development issue. Gov. Kemp proudly highlighted Georgia’s economic development successes in the past several...
Lawmakers are kicking off the 2023 legislative session. Here’s what Georgians can expect
—— Monday marks the beginning of a new legislative session and several changes under the Gold Dome that will impact lawmakers’ work. New leadership holds the gavel in both the House and the Senate and a large group of freshman lawmakers will begin learning how to navigate the complicated and political process of legislating.
Georgia Gov. says he wants to give taxpayers an income tax refund again… and homeowners a break too
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp spent the morning Wednesday talking to Georgia’s economic leaders about his plans for the coming year. Among his plans is $1 billion in income tax rebates to Georgians over what he calls inflation relief. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He also...
Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
Ga. lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees...
Georgia elects a House Speaker in just one vote
The Georgia House of Representatives set an example of efficiency Monday its congressional counterpart could only dream of emulating. Lawmakers elected House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, to move up to speaker of the House in just a single ballot and by acclamation. Burns succeeds the late Speaker David Ralston,...
Governor Kemp announces new communications staff
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces new communications staff after changes and additions to office staff. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the following changes and addition to his communications office staff. Formerly serving as Deputy Director of Communications, Andrew Isenhour is continuing his service to the state as the Governor’s Director of Communications.
New Georgia House speaker aims to keep friends as he ascends
ATLANTA (AP) — Jon Burns has made a reputation as everyone's friend during his 18 years in the Georgia House. Now he hopes that affability will serve him as the chamber's speaker, one of the most powerful people in the state. “You get a lot more done in life,...
Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP
EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
After nearly a year, Georgia’s gas tax is back. Here’s what you need to know.
ATLANTA — It has been nearly a year since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the statewide gas tax. At midnight on Tuesday, it is set to go back into effect. The Georgia Legislature passed a bipartisan bill to suspend the gas tax in March 2022, and the governor subsequently signed it.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $1.1 billion jackpot
ATLANTA — If you played the Mega Millions last night, you weren't a big winner. In fact, no one took home the massive $1.1 billion jackpot. However, in Georgia, a handful off people added some dough to their wallets. Four winners each took home $10,000 with four matches plus...
Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well. Gov. Kemp and his...
After 10 months, Georgia's gas tax suspension officially comes to an end
ATLANTA — Tuesday was the last day Georgia drivers can take advantage of the state's gas tax suspension. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the suspension through Wednesday, Jan. 11, which eliminated the additional 29 cents per gallon on unleaded gas purchases over the last 10 months. The gas tax has since increased to 31 cents in the state.
Fulton County special grand jury hands over its findings in Georgia’s 2020 election probe
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - After months of gathering evidence and hearing testimony from some of Washington’s biggest players, a special grand jury has completed its report on the investigation into potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by former president Donald Trump. This comes about eight months...
Lawmaker says raising tax on cigarettes will boost economy and Georgians' health
LISTEN: Georgia has the second lowest state tobacco tax in the nation. One lawmaker says raising that tax to match the federal average will not only increase revenue but improve the health of Georgians. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Georgia's tobacco tax is the second-lowest in the nation, behind only...
Georgia No. 3 in racial progress, report finds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The home of Martin Luther King Jr. scored No. 3 in a report that measured the country’s progress in balancing racial groups. According to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub, Wyoming is the No. 1 state in racial progress. Vermont ranked last.
The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia
Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
Georgia grand jury completes Trump election investigation; what happens now?
The Georgia grand jury conducting a criminal investigation into whether there were any “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections” in the state by former President Donald Trump and his allies has completed its work. Andrew Weissman joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 10, 2023.
Legislative study committee endorses pilot mileage tax program
(The Center Square) — The Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has endorsed the Georgia Department of Transportation’s pilot program taxing motorists based on vehicle miles traveled. Charging a mileage tax would recoup what state leaders see as a potential loss in revenue via the gas tax. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, suspended the gas tax to help Georgians counter rising inflation. So far, the state hasn’t seen...
