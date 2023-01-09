‘The team’s ready;’ Bengal fans, players, coaches react after 1st game since Damar Hamlin’s injury

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will be starting the NFL Playoffs at home following their win Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

>>Bengals beat Ravens to secure home playoff in regular season finale

It was their first game since Monday night when their game against the Buffalo Bills was halted and later canceled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after his heart stopped.

He has been at UC Medical Center since his collapse.

Doctors say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and needed both CPR and defibrillation by team doctors.

>>‘We all won;’ Damar Hamlin posts on social media following Bills win

The Bills said Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery but remains in critical condition, in a post on the team’s social media account.

“He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent,” the team said Saturday.

He posted on social media several times Sunday while watching the Bills beat the New England Patriots, 35-23, in Orchard Park, New York.

>>‘We’re hear to root the Bills on;’ Bills fans gather at Miamisburg sports bar to cheer team

As for the Bengals, News Center 7′s John Bedell was at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Sunday and spoke with Bengals players, coaches and fans about the mood there.

“Who Dey,” said Noah Johnson from Columbus.

As Bengals fans fired up their tailgate grills Sunday morning, they told Bedell about the mood in the tailgate lots around Paycor Stadium.

“It’s a little more somber, at least early on,” said David Homan of Springboro. “Monday we were down here and it was off the hook. Crazy. Crazier than the playoff game last year. So it’s a it’s a different vibe. We think once everybody gets inside, it’s going to pick up.”

Bedell spoke with fans who were at the Bills-Bengals game last week.

“We could see from our seats doing CPR right away,” said Lara Cavanaugh of Bellbrook. “That was very sad and our ride very home was very silent. But by the power of prayer, he seems to be doing really well.”

>>PHOTOS: Fans gather before Bengals face the Ravens

“It’s a true blessing that (Damar Hamlin) he’s doing as well as he’s doing,” said Chris Harshbarger of Washington Township. “So, I think the team’s ready to go.”

These fans were ready to go by kickoff.

“Who Dey!” both David and Chris said.

>>‘It’s a different vibe;’ Fans describe feeling at Paycor Stadium days after Damar Hamlin’s injury

Inside Paycor Stadium, players and staff from both the Ravens and Bengals wore “Love for Damar” shirts with his No. 3 on them.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the game was ugly, but the Cincinnati won, 27-16.

“AFC North football,” he said after the game. “You know show me a pretty game that anybody’s won in this division yet and that’ll be the first one I’ve seen. So proud of the way that these guys just found a way to get it done.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow said even though the team had already won the division, it would not have felt like it if they did win Sunday.

“If we didn’t win this one, technically we would have won the division, but wouldn’t have felt like it,” he explained following the game. “So it was good to get this one. Gonna have to play better next week to get the win -- especially me. So it’s great to get the win but, you know, onto the next one.”

>>‘We’re deeply honored;’ UC Medical staff recognized for on-field support of Damar Hamlin

The win gives the Bengals the No. 3 seed in the AFC and a home game to start the playoffs.

The team and their fans are primed for a second straight playoff run.

“Who Dey!” Cavanaugh cheered. “We’re ready!”

Bedell says it’s onto the playoffs for the Bengals.

It starts next weekend at Paycor Stadium when they host the Ravens in an AFC Wildcard matchup.

©2023 Cox Media Group