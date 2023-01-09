ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Drug Cartel Violently Attacks Mexican City After El Chapo's Son Arrested

Members of the Sinaloa drug cartel launched a major attack in the city of Culiacan in retaliation for the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, the son of drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán. Residents were ordered to shelter in place as cartel members exchanged gunfire with police and...
New York Post

White House won’t commit $1B to ‘border city’ New York after Eric Adams’ pleas

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn’t commit to meeting New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ request for $1 billion to handle the migrant influx into the city while seeming to acknowledge that the Big Apple has become a “border city” after record-breaking illegal border crossings. Jean-Pierre name-dropped Adams at her regular briefing, noting that he “has been critical … of us” before touting a new “parole” program to facilitate a lawful 30,000 migrants per month from four countries in a bid to reduce illegal entries — without noting his persistent request for more federal funds. The Post followed up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
AOL Corp

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency. The justices turned away an appeal by 14...
ALABAMA STATE

