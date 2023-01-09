Read full article on original website
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-three) (seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. 07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3. (seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Jacobson: Let western Nebraska build gambling ‘racinos’ sooner
Western Nebraskans ought to be able to start gambling “racinos” now since the state’s existing horse-racing tracks are being allowed to proceed, said state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte. Jacobson Monday introduced Legislative Bill 148, which would overrule lawmakers’ 2022 decision to delay new horse track-casino...
New Unicam bills target early voting, renewable energy, worship limits
Western Nebraska’s two senior state senators have introduced bills reflecting several topics advocated by a variety of conservative advocates. District 47 Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard Tuesday offered a pair of bills to carry out the “voter ID” initiative voters approved Nov. 8 (Legislative Bill 230) but also require in-person Election Day voting and greatly restrict early voting (LB 228).
After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure
OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising.
After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments
LINCOLN — After more than eight hours of sometimes rancorous debate over two days, state legislators on Monday approved the committee assignments for the 2023 session. The 40-7 vote came after several Democratic senators in the Nebraska Legislature criticized the process of picking committee members as defying tradition and past practices.
Two from Gothenburg Health serve on Health Information Technology Board
The Health Information Technology Board is composed of healthcare professionals from across Nebraska. Gothenburg Health, the hospital furthest west with representation on the board, is represented by two board members, Dr. Anna Dalrymple and Lynn Edwards, the hospital said in a press release. The HIT Board was created by LB...
