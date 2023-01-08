ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson set up Green Bay TD with long strike

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t dismayed by the Detroit Lions taking the lead over the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter Sunday at Lambeau.

The great quarterback simply directed a 9-pl;ay, 83-yard drive over less than 5 minutes to put the Packers back in the lead.

There was a long pass that rookie Christian Watson hauled in despite being interfered with on the play.

Then it was veteran, Allen Lazard, who caught a 13-yard pass from the NFL MVP.

The Packers led 16-13 after Mason Crosby’s PAT.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

