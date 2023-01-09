MORIAH, NY. (WCAX) - A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York. According to the Montreal Gazette, Gary Arnold of Godmanchester, Quebec faces seven charges related to the kidnapping of Sandra and James Helm. On September 27th, the Helm’s were kidnapped from their home in Moriah, taken by boat across the Saint Lawrence River, to a home in Quebec. Two days later Police rescued them.

MORIAH, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO