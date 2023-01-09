Read full article on original website
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement. FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue. Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023. Updated: 10 hours ago. Burlington Mayor Miro...
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
WCAX
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
Barton Chronicle
Woodstock man accused of reckless driving, domestic assault
NEWPORT — A speeding black Mercedes was the object of a police search on December 30, according to the affidavit submitted by Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice. He said a dispatcher received a call from a woman who said she and her child were riding in the car and feared for their lives.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
NECN
Police: High School Student Shot Teacher With Airsoft Gun in Barre, Vermont
Authorities say they received a call about a student shooting a teacher in the back with an airsoft gun after dismissal Tuesday. Two high school students could face charges after one of them shot a teacher with a pellet gun, according to reports from NBC affiliate NBC 5. Police responded...
WCAX
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is artistic expression being protected by the First Amendment when it comes to rap lyrics? According to CBS News lyrics have been used in more than 500 cases against artists since 1991. Reporter Ike Bendavid found out music videos are being played in courtrooms in Vermont, too.
Man accused of setting fire inside a police cruiser in Craftsbury
Police had taken the man into custody on charges he threatened an ex-partner and her family with a gun. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man accused of setting fire inside a police cruiser in Craftsbury.
WCAX
Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple
MORIAH, NY. (WCAX) - A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York. According to the Montreal Gazette, Gary Arnold of Godmanchester, Quebec faces seven charges related to the kidnapping of Sandra and James Helm. On September 27th, the Helm’s were kidnapped from their home in Moriah, taken by boat across the Saint Lawrence River, to a home in Quebec. Two days later Police rescued them.
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023
Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they’re concerned about kids getting into it. Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman jailed as a felony fugitive
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman was remanded to Clinton County Jail as a fugitive of justice from New Jersey. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Dresser Jan. 10 on an active warrant issued by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office after she fled the state where she faces a felony drug-possession charge.
wamc.org
New State Police commander appointed in Plattsburgh
A new commander has been appointed to the New York State Police barracks in Plattsburgh. The acting New York State Police Superintendent has appointed Captain Troy J. Granmoe as Troop B, Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh. He replaces newly promoted Major Brent M. Davison, who was reassigned to Albany. Granmoe...
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case
The court proceeding set for Jan. 20 in Chittenden County Superior criminal court indicates a plea deal may be in the works for Headley, accused of second-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting death of his longtime partner Anako “Annette” Lumumba. Read the story on VTDigger here: Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case.
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
