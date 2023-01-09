ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland police investigating shooting death of 57-year-old man

By Claire Geary
 6 days ago
A 57-year-old man was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon, Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5.

EMS responded to the 14500 block of Triskett Road in Cleveland where the man was declared dead on scene.

News 5 is working to learn more details about this and will update when information becomes available.

