'Mad Dog' Marcio Freire dead: Surfing superstar dies at 47 after falling into giant waves
Surfing superstar "Mad Dog" Marcio Freire died Thursday at the age of 47 while surfing in the waters off Portugal.
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
Hawaii entertainers say aloha to Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, one of Hawaii's best loved entertainers, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6; he was 85. Known as the Ambassador of Aloha, Kaleikini shared the aloha spirit with audiences around the world.
Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana
If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.
Surf legend China Uemura dies at 68
China Uemura, a well-known and respected surf organizer ran the China Uemura Longboard Surfing Classic at Kuhio Beach for 33 years.
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 Now!
Taylor Sheridan’s neo-western drama, Yellowstone, became 2021’s most-watched cable TV series. The show’s numbers soared even higher during early 2022. with their season 4 finale reaching a record-breaking viewership of 9.34 million. With the highly anticipated season 5 just released, many old and new fans of the series wonder where they can watch Yellowstone these days.
The Eddie is a no-go: Aikau family
After being scheduled for tomorrow the Aikau family confirmed that The Eddie is a no go as of right now.
Yellowstone Season 5 Gets Disappointing Update After Midseason Finale
With fan anticipation at an all-time high for the Yellowstone season 5 mid-season finale, the series' next batch of episodes has gotten an update that will have many fans sighing in disbelief. With seven episodes in season 5 already out, and a short break scheudled over the holidays, the upcoming episode 5.08 will be the last from the series for quite a while. Speaking in a new interview, one of the series' stars has confirmed that they haven't even started filming the new episodes. While talking with TV Insider, star Piper Perabo (who plays Summer Higgins on the show) teased that they don't know what happens after the mid-season finale, in part because they haven't shot any of it.
Where is Big Sky filmed: Is it really filmed in Montana?
Big Sky fans enjoy the show’s use of its Montana setting. Yet the reality of where it’s filmed may be surprising. Big Sky has been a good success for ABC since its debut in 2021. The drama was created by David E. Kelley and focuses on cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private investigator Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they investigate crimes in and around Helena, Montana.
