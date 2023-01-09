With fan anticipation at an all-time high for the Yellowstone season 5 mid-season finale, the series' next batch of episodes has gotten an update that will have many fans sighing in disbelief. With seven episodes in season 5 already out, and a short break scheudled over the holidays, the upcoming episode 5.08 will be the last from the series for quite a while. Speaking in a new interview, one of the series' stars has confirmed that they haven't even started filming the new episodes. While talking with TV Insider, star Piper Perabo (who plays Summer Higgins on the show) teased that they don't know what happens after the mid-season finale, in part because they haven't shot any of it.

