ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Coyotes struggle to answer on offense in 4-1 loss vs. Penguins

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqtcR_0k7xnPw000

The Arizona Coyotes couldn’t get another big goal to help out its defense and it ended up costing the game.

Returning home after losing four-straight on the road could have turned the tide around for the Coyotes, but instead offensive struggles haunted the team against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-1 loss at Mullett Arena.

“We created a lot of good offense,” Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said. “It was one of those nights where you had your A game and you played a really good opponent and both sides played well and with a lot of urgency. We just could not find a way to score a big goal.”

The Coyotes held a lead after Barrett Hayton scored the opening goal in the first period, but Jake Guentzel struck twice in the second period for the Penguins and the Coyotes couldn’t find an answer.

Forward Dylan Guenther rejoined the team after spending the last month with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship. Guenther played right wing on the second line with Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad.

Michael Carcone was sent down to the Tucson Roadrunners as the Coyotes went with 11 forwards. Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov was called up as the backup with Connor Ingram unavailable due to an illness.

Great connections

Hayton’s time centering the top line paid dividends five minutes into the game. Hayton, who patrolled the fourth line this season, clicked well with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz and tipped in Keller’s shot right at the net for the early lead. The line generated 10 shots on goal in the game.

“(Hayton) gives you his best every night and he’s reliable defensively,” Tourigny said. “He’s guy that wants to be as good offensively as defensively and wins big draws. He can protect the puck and win puck battles offensively. He goes the net and he has net presence. He earned his spot there and I’m happy for him.”

Killing the time

The Coyotes generated more chances than the Penguins for most of the game, but it was hard for the Coyotes to sustain that pressure when playing on the penalty kill six times in the game. The second period had a rough finish when the Coyotes surrendered a 5-on-3 chance for the Penguins with just 32 seconds left. The Penguins didn’t score on the power play, but it took a toll on the Coyotes offense.

“We defended really well and we played against a team that is tough to play against," Tourigny said. "Defensively, they put a lot of pucks through the slot and to the net and we won a lot of it in the front battle. We defended on our penalty kill really solidly. We just could not score."

Taking care of the net

Karel Vejmelka came into the game with hopes of returning to form after surrendering a combined 16 goals in three starts.

The Coyotes defense gave him breathing room in the game with the Coyotes controlling edge in shots for the first two periods. But even with the defense turning away chances from the Penguins, Vejmelka still had to go up against elite scorers in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Crosby showed will and skill at 6:20 in the first period when he launched on a breakaway heavily defended by Jakob Chychrun and eventually put to rest by Vejmelka.

Vejmelka ran into trouble with right winger Guentzel in the second period when he found his sweet spot on the low stick side and beat out Vejmelka twice for a 2-1 lead. He didn’t have much of a chance in the third period to stop a highlight reel worthy goal from Jason Zucker off a backhander on a sharp angle. He finished with three goals allowed on 27 shots.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Do the Edmonton Oilers Have a Culture Problem?

While the Edmonton Oilers have suffered several frustrating losses through the first half of the 2022-23 season, Monday’s 6-3 drubbing by the Los Angeles Kings had to be one of the most painful. In what was a huge game against a division opponent, the Oilers seemed disinterested throughout much of the contest.
theScore

Report: Oilers, Senators interested in Wild's Dumba

The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday. Dumba carries a $6-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end. He recorded four goals and seven assists in 39 games this season while averaging 21:07 of ice time per contest. His underlying numbers have been poor this year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 3-Game Losing Streak

The Carolina Hurricanes returned back to earth last week as they lost three-straight contests following an 11-game winning streak that spanned the majority of December into the new year. The losing streak, which could be chalked up to poor defensive play and an inability to finish consistently, included losses to the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, and Columbus Blue Jackets.
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Remain Team with Many Flaws in Year 8 of McDavid

While it feels like forever ago, you don’t have to go all that far back to find a time when the Edmonton Oilers were the laughingstock of the NHL. Despite having three first-overall picks in three straight years from 2010-2012, they continued to be among the worst teams in the league, which led them to select first overall yet again in 2015.
FOX Sports

Jones gets 27th career shutout, Kraken beat Canadiens 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Boston

Montgomery named Atlantic Division coach for All-Star Game

BOSTON -- Jim Montgomery has the Bruins firing on all cylinders in his first season in Boston, guiding the team to an NHL-best 68 points through 40 games. In a few weeks, we'll see what he can do with a team full of All Stars.With the Bruins sporting the best record in the league at 32-4-4, Montgomery was named the head coach for the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He'll be matching wits with Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour (Metropolitan Division), Dallas' Peter DeBoer (Central), and former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy (Pacific), who has the...
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy