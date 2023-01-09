ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ex-Center Grove star Russ Yeast taken to hospital with chest injury, in stable condition

By Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Former Center Grove football standout Russ Yeast was taken to a Seattle hospital for a "pulmonary contusion" he suffered during Sunday's Los Angeles Rams game against the Seahawks.

Yeast left the game with a chest injury and was transported in an ambulance and is in stable condition, per Rams coach Sean McVay, but he will stay in the hospital overnight.

"We'll pray for him, but I think he's going to be OK," McVay said. "I've gotten good news on what we know is not something that you take lightly."

Last Monday, Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field and needed to be resuscitated before being taken to a Cincinnati hospital where he is now recovering.

Damar Hamlin:NFL Combine heart doctor says it was likely 'the blow to the chest'

Yeast transferred in to Center Grove from Fremont, Ohio, and had a huge impact as a senior as the Trojans reached 2016 Class 6A state finals. Yeast rushed for 1,525 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 602 yards and eight TDs and was a finalist for IndyStar Mr. Football. He attended Louisville before transferring to Kansas State for the 2021 season, earning first-team All-Big 12.

He was drafted in the seventh round (pick No. 253) in the 2022 NFL draft.

A pulmonary contusion is typically caused by blunt chest trauma, according to the Mayo Clinic, which says the condition is a "bruise to the lung tissue itself."

Per the ESPN report, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive backs coaches went to the hospital after the game to see Yeast, according to a team spokesperson.

