Binghamton University women's basketball was tripped up by NJIT at home, falling 62-57 to the Highlanders. Ella Wanzer led with 26 points for the Bearcats. BU led for much of the game, but trailed heading into the fourth. That's when Wanzer knocked in a triple to tie it at 44. The two traded buckets until BU trailed by just one with 27 seconds to go. With 24 ticks on the clock, the Highlanders went on a 6-2 run with all their points coming from the line to take the America East contest.

VESTAL, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO