Union-Endicott Boy's Basketball Gets Past Maine-Endwell in Rematch of Section IV Title Game
In a rematch of last year's Section IV Class A Title Game, Union-Endicott took down Maine-Endwell 69-61. Latrail Jones and Larry Morse combined for 30 for the Tigers. For M-E, Cullen Green scored 24.
BU Men's Basketball Takes Down NJIT in a Thrilling Road Win
With ten seconds to go, the Binghamton University men's basketball team took over as Dan Petcash splashed in a three to take a 72-71 win. The Bearcats went on to win with a close out that improves BU's America East record to 2-1. The Bearcats led for the entire first...
Horseheads & Elmira boys earn wins plus Tuesday scoreboard
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders and the Express both earned wins on a busy Tuesday night of High School basketball in the Twin Tiers. The Horseheads boys basketball team defeated Ithaca at home 60-53. Jeremy Truax led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 15 points and Jackson Cook added 11 points for Horseheads. […]
BU Women's Basketball Falls to NJIT at Home
Binghamton University women's basketball was tripped up by NJIT at home, falling 62-57 to the Highlanders. Ella Wanzer led with 26 points for the Bearcats. BU led for much of the game, but trailed heading into the fourth. That's when Wanzer knocked in a triple to tie it at 44. The two traded buckets until BU trailed by just one with 27 seconds to go. With 24 ticks on the clock, the Highlanders went on a 6-2 run with all their points coming from the line to take the America East contest.
Johnson City, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Vestal Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Johnson City Senior High School on January 10, 2023, 14:30:00.
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Leaving Oakdale Mall
Officials with the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame say they will no longer be located inside the Oakdale Mall. They say as of January 15th, they are closing and have to vacate their current location and will soon be moving to a temporary location. There is no other store space available in the mall.
Project LeanNation opens in Binghamton
There's a new meal prep business on Binghamton's Southside that is devoted to helping people make a plan for getting healthier, and stick to it.
“Victory Lofts” Opening at Old Endicott Johnson Factory Delayed
A project to develop a 156-unit apartment complex in a former shoe manufacturing plant in Johnson City is taking longer than expected to complete. January 1 had been the target occupancy date for the Victory Lofts complex at 59 Lester Avenue. But Syracuse-based developer Matthew Paulus now is planning for residential occupancy on March 1.
Jim Rome fans lament, WYOS 1360 AM shut down
Local fans of the Jim Rome Show are in mourning as the sports talk radio program has gone off the air with the demise of WYOS.
New Wine Tasting Facilities Planned in Owego and Endicott
A Broome County business is planning an expansion that will establish wine tasting rooms in Owego and in Endicott. Amanda Janicki, site manager of Madrona Tasting Room in Chenango Forks, said work is underway to set up a new site at 208 Front Street in Owego. A Madrona Tasting Room...
How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton
It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
whcuradio.com
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
Long-time fast-food tenant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Arby’s, the fast-food roast beef restaurant that has been part of Destiny USA’s food court for more than 20 years, closed Sunday. A man who answered the phone at the Destiny location this morning confirmed it is closed “for good” but provided no other information. Destiny USA officials have not responded to syracuse.com inquiries today, and neither has Arby’s corporate team.
100 Years Ago: January 9, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Binghamton Automobile Club is advising that due to the recent heavy snowfall, travel be restricted to emergencies at this time. Over the last week nearly 10,000 people attended the skating rink and toboggan slide...
Shots fired on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in Binghamton after witnesses say shots were fired.
Binghamton woman wanted for robbery, bail jumping
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kiana Montanez on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle
Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
