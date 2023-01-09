ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango Forks, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Men's Basketball Takes Down NJIT in a Thrilling Road Win

With ten seconds to go, the Binghamton University men's basketball team took over as Dan Petcash splashed in a three to take a 72-71 win. The Bearcats went on to win with a close out that improves BU's America East record to 2-1. The Bearcats led for the entire first...
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads & Elmira boys earn wins plus Tuesday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders and the Express both earned wins on a busy Tuesday night of High School basketball in the Twin Tiers. The Horseheads boys basketball team defeated Ithaca at home 60-53. Jeremy Truax led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 15 points and Jackson Cook added 11 points for Horseheads. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Women's Basketball Falls to NJIT at Home

Binghamton University women's basketball was tripped up by NJIT at home, falling 62-57 to the Highlanders. Ella Wanzer led with 26 points for the Bearcats. BU led for much of the game, but trailed heading into the fourth. That's when Wanzer knocked in a triple to tie it at 44. The two traded buckets until BU trailed by just one with 27 seconds to go. With 24 ticks on the clock, the Highlanders went on a 6-2 run with all their points coming from the line to take the America East contest.
VESTAL, NY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Johnson City, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Vestal Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Johnson City Senior High School on January 10, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Leaving Oakdale Mall

Officials with the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame say they will no longer be located inside the Oakdale Mall. They say as of January 15th, they are closing and have to vacate their current location and will soon be moving to a temporary location. There is no other store space available in the mall.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton

It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
DRYDEN, NY
Syracuse.com

Long-time fast-food tenant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed

Syracuse, N.Y. — Arby’s, the fast-food roast beef restaurant that has been part of Destiny USA’s food court for more than 20 years, closed Sunday. A man who answered the phone at the Destiny location this morning confirmed it is closed “for good” but provided no other information. Destiny USA officials have not responded to syracuse.com inquiries today, and neither has Arby’s corporate team.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: January 9, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Binghamton Automobile Club is advising that due to the recent heavy snowfall, travel be restricted to emergencies at this time. Over the last week nearly 10,000 people attended the skating rink and toboggan slide...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle

Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy