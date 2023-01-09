Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Evening the playing field: High school girls wrestlers now compete against other girls
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It has been almost one year since the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors made the historic move to add high school girls wrestling as its own sport. Previously, girls would be able to compete, but they would have to do it against boys. Local...
WKRC
Vandals strike again at Devou Park disc golf course
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new disc golf course at Devou Park has been vandalized for the second time in three months. Now, there is a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The vandals struck overnight late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. According to the Devou...
WKRC
Local doctor asks to see babies she's delivered in Bengals' gear
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local doctor wants to see as many of her patients as she can, but it is not because of a medical emergency. It is to root on the Cincinnati Bengals, as the team prepares for its playoff run. Dr. Allana Oak has been delivering babies at...
WKRC
Hank Williams Jr coming to Cincinnati on 2023 tour
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hank Williams Jr announced a new concert tour on Tuesday and he'll be making a stop in Cincinnati. The tour includes special guest Old Crow Medicine Show and runs from May 12 through Aug. 26. Williams will be playing in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on June...
WKRC
Couple returns to Tri-State to open bakery
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Two former school teachers start new careers and open a bakery in their hometown of Lawrenceburg. Garrett and Tracy Uhlman opened Sweet Beard Bakehouse on Walnut Street Monday. The couple decided several months ago to leave education, move back to the Tri-State from Indianapolis and open...
WKRC
Hear local rapper Jus Clay's music in video games, on sports networks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local rapper Jus Clay has performed at area colleges and downtown on Fountain Square. And you may recognize his music if you're a gamer.
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
WKRC
City of Cincinnati officials to make announcement about Hartwell apartment complex issues
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents living in a troubled local apartment complex will learn what the city plans to do to help. Tuesday morning, city officials will make an announcement about ongoing maintenance problems at the Williamsburg Apartments. The complex has been the target of several Local 12 investigations. Residents...
WKRC
Cincinnati sues owners of Williamsburg Apartment complex over ongoing code violations
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The city of Cincinnati Tuesday sued the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments in Hartwell, citing numerous unresolved code violations and a major dispute over a broken water main into the complex. Local 12 has been reporting on the problems at the 1,000-unit complex since November. That...
WKRC
Aiken HS student publishes memoir to share different life perspective
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A student at Aiken High School is hoping to give people a different perspective on life by sharing his story in a published memoir thanks to a special program for international students. Enock Sadiki’s book is called ‘The Most Essential Part of My Life.” It details a...
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
WKRC
Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the states police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test. No test means no credit for hundreds of hours of training and thousands of dollars spent.
WKRC
Crews pull car from Little Miami River
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A car was spotted in the Little Miami River Wednesday morning and sheriff's deputies weren't sure if anyone was inside. Crews shut down OH 350 in both directions over the river, near the Morgan Canoe Livery at about 8 a.m. Crews were able to fish...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
WKRC
Cincinnati forecast: Strong to severe storms with heavy rain, followed by some snow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wet to wintry! Two storm systems move into the Cincinnati area with the highest impacts arriving Thursday. The first weathermaker arrives Wednesday as temperatures warm into the lower 50s with light rain. The second one is going to be much bigger and more impactful. Rain moves back...
WKRC
Mt. Auburn man shot through sliding glass door of his home
MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Mount Auburn. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Paris Street. Police said a man was shot in the rear end through a sliding glass door at his residence. No details were given on...
WKRC
West Price Hill landlord sentenced for negligence
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A landlord in Cincinnati is sentenced after charges of negligence are brought. A judge handed down a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail for Avi Ohad along with 10 months of probation for problems at one of his properties. He was accused of...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo's newborn tamandua pup has died
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said its newborn tamandua pup has died. The pup was born to Isla last Thursday. The zoo said Isla did everything she should have been doing and showed great maternal instincts. They said Isla and the pup had "an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming and tiny squeaks from the pup". Keepers also said the pup appeared to be stong, curious and alert.
WKRC
Suspect in Butler County shooting faces additional charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The suspect in a shooting in Fairfield faces new charges Wednesday. The Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He's accused of shooting a man in November at the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive. Police say the...
WKRC
1 flown to the hospital after Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager was flown to the hospital after a crash in Brown County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road in Franklin Township at about 7:15 a.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and the teen...
Comments / 0