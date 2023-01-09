ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

WKRC

Vandals strike again at Devou Park disc golf course

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new disc golf course at Devou Park has been vandalized for the second time in three months. Now, there is a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The vandals struck overnight late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. According to the Devou...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Hank Williams Jr coming to Cincinnati on 2023 tour

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hank Williams Jr announced a new concert tour on Tuesday and he'll be making a stop in Cincinnati. The tour includes special guest Old Crow Medicine Show and runs from May 12 through Aug. 26. Williams will be playing in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on June...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Couple returns to Tri-State to open bakery

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Two former school teachers start new careers and open a bakery in their hometown of Lawrenceburg. Garrett and Tracy Uhlman opened Sweet Beard Bakehouse on Walnut Street Monday. The couple decided several months ago to leave education, move back to the Tri-State from Indianapolis and open...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam

LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the states police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test. No test means no credit for hundreds of hours of training and thousands of dollars spent.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Crews pull car from Little Miami River

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A car was spotted in the Little Miami River Wednesday morning and sheriff's deputies weren't sure if anyone was inside. Crews shut down OH 350 in both directions over the river, near the Morgan Canoe Livery at about 8 a.m. Crews were able to fish...
XENIA, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mt. Auburn man shot through sliding glass door of his home

MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Mount Auburn. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Paris Street. Police said a man was shot in the rear end through a sliding glass door at his residence. No details were given on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

West Price Hill landlord sentenced for negligence

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A landlord in Cincinnati is sentenced after charges of negligence are brought. A judge handed down a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail for Avi Ohad along with 10 months of probation for problems at one of his properties. He was accused of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo's newborn tamandua pup has died

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said its newborn tamandua pup has died. The pup was born to Isla last Thursday. The zoo said Isla did everything she should have been doing and showed great maternal instincts. They said Isla and the pup had "an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming and tiny squeaks from the pup". Keepers also said the pup appeared to be stong, curious and alert.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect in Butler County shooting faces additional charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The suspect in a shooting in Fairfield faces new charges Wednesday. The Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He's accused of shooting a man in November at the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive. Police say the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 flown to the hospital after Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager was flown to the hospital after a crash in Brown County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road in Franklin Township at about 7:15 a.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and the teen...
BROWN COUNTY, OH

