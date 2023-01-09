CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said its newborn tamandua pup has died. The pup was born to Isla last Thursday. The zoo said Isla did everything she should have been doing and showed great maternal instincts. They said Isla and the pup had "an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming and tiny squeaks from the pup". Keepers also said the pup appeared to be stong, curious and alert.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO