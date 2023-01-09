Read full article on original website
"Someone needs to be held accountable" Rahm and Westwood hit out at OWGR issues
Lee Westwood, who participates in LIV Golf League events, says "someone needs to be held accountable" as the debate over world ranking points rages on. In case the news escaped you, Jon Rahm this week questioned the methodology of how world ranking points are calculated. The Spaniard is in red...
PGA Tour chief snaps over Tiger Woods PIP question: "I have discretion, OK?!"
Tiger Woods will not be docked money from the PGA Tour's bonus scheme for missing designated events, commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed. Monahan has not been too vocal in recent months as the American circuit is embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with their LIV Golf League rivals. But the embattled...
Adam Scott becomes 7th PGA Tour golfer to surpass $60 million in career earnings
Adam Scott came into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions with $59,873,599 in career on-course earnings on the PGA Tour. He’ll leave the island of Maui as the seventh golfer on Tour to rake in more than $60 million. Scott banked $210,000 for his solo 29th-place finish at Kapalua....
Jon Rahm throws some shade on the Official World Golf Ranking (and Patrick Cantlay!) after latest win
It's been less than two months since Jon Rahm called the Official World Golf Ranking "laughable." And after what happened Monday morning, we're pretty sure he's still not in a laughing mood when it comes to that system. The World No. 5 shot a final-round 63 at Kapalua to pull...
Jon Rahm explains odd reason why he wore Tiger’s red and black for final round at Kapalua
Jon Rahm has won three of his last five events – his own Open, the top-class DP World Tour Championship and now the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which may have been missing Rory and Cam, but was still enough to tempt most of the world’s top 20. Even...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Thursday tee times, how to watch
For the second consecutive week the PGA Tour is teeing it up in paradise, as Waialae Country Club plays host to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. The par-70 layout was originally designed by Seth Raynor before being restored recently by Tom Doak (2017) and offers a different test compared to the one seen last week at Kapalua. Hideki Matsuyama will be back to defend his title against a field that includes Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel and more.
Check the yardage book: Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. After the PGA Tour started its year at the mountainous Kapalua Plantation Course last week, Waialae offers a much flatter test – the course features only about 10 feet of elevation changes – while still providing ocean views to get many of us stuck on the mainland tuning in.
Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup excitement meter is already at 11 and there are eight months still until Rome
HONOLULU — Zach Johnson’s goal for the coming season is to play well enough to qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team on which he serves as captain. It’s ambitious for a player who hasn’t won in more than seven years, is 22 months removed from his last top-10 finish and turns 47 next month.
