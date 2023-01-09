ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Someone needs to be held accountable" Rahm and Westwood hit out at OWGR issues

Lee Westwood, who participates in LIV Golf League events, says "someone needs to be held accountable" as the debate over world ranking points rages on. In case the news escaped you, Jon Rahm this week questioned the methodology of how world ranking points are calculated. The Spaniard is in red...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Thursday tee times, how to watch

For the second consecutive week the PGA Tour is teeing it up in paradise, as Waialae Country Club plays host to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. The par-70 layout was originally designed by Seth Raynor before being restored recently by Tom Doak (2017) and offers a different test compared to the one seen last week at Kapalua. Hideki Matsuyama will be back to defend his title against a field that includes Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel and more.
Check the yardage book: Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. After the PGA Tour started its year at the mountainous Kapalua Plantation Course last week, Waialae offers a much flatter test – the course features only about 10 feet of elevation changes – while still providing ocean views to get many of us stuck on the mainland tuning in.
