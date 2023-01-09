ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

KRCB 104.9

Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch

Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah.    Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.    Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms.    "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

The Tipping Point: Spyrock Road Incident

Just a reminder that our rural roads are a bit of a mess right now and traveling them can be even more difficult than normal. About 10:50 a.m., a driver was bringing an excavator into the Spyrock Road area in northern Mendocino when things went awry. According to the Garberville...
MENDOCINO, CA
mendofever.com

Driver Injured After Tree Falls on Vehicle Between Hopland and Ukiah

A driver has been injured after a tree collapsed on a vehicle along Old River Road, a thoroughfare that runs north-south between Hopland and Ukiah. The incident was initially reported at 11:16 a.m. located on the 10000 block of Old River Road. Emergency responders quickly extricated the driver and determined they experienced moderate injuries.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Woman Found Deceased in Vehicle Swept Away by Sonoma County Floodwaters

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 10:08 am, Dispatch received a 911 call from CHP that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville. The caller reported there was water in the car, then the line disconnected. Dispatch immediately tried to call back several times with no response. The Marine Unit, Henry 1 helicopter, CHP Helicopter, several deputies, and Sonoma County Fire District Swift Water Rescue personnel all responded to the scene to search for the car and driver. They searched until sunset when the search became too dangerous to continue in the dark. They did not find the car or driver.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast

MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Water Main Breaks in Ukiah Causing Flooding

This afternoon a water main broke in Ukiah causing flooding of a shopping complex. Scanner traffic indicated the main was located behind the Chevron gas station located on the 600 block of Perkins Street. Flooding was initially reported and later confirmed when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Repairmen from...
UKIAH, CA
KQED

Murder in California's Emerald Triangle

On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Army Corp of Engineers Holding Back the Rising Waters of Lake Mendocino to Prevent Flooding in Hopland and Western Sonoma County

For now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the historically vulnerable Guerneville area in western Sonoma County. “We are...
HOPLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Police seek information in disappearance of Lien Lloyd

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department is asking for the community’s help in its effort to locate a woman reported missing in the fall. The Lakeport Police Department said it is investigating the disappearance of Lien Merry Lloyd, 33. Her first name is pronounced “Lee-Ann.”
LAKEPORT, CA
kymkemp.com

Update on Mendocino County Roads – Potholes

Due to the increase in wet weather after three years of drought, the Mendocino County Maintained Road system will be experiencing increases in the appearance of potholes on County Roads. County Road Crews will work to address these potholes, in a systematic manner but there may be delays. Road Crews...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 12: SR 175 closed due to flooding, Wind and High Surf Advisories in effect, another storm arrives Saturday (Updated 8:38 a.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/12/23 8:38 a.m. — SR 175 is closed from Highway 101 to East...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water

As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

