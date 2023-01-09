The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 10:08 am, Dispatch received a 911 call from CHP that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville. The caller reported there was water in the car, then the line disconnected. Dispatch immediately tried to call back several times with no response. The Marine Unit, Henry 1 helicopter, CHP Helicopter, several deputies, and Sonoma County Fire District Swift Water Rescue personnel all responded to the scene to search for the car and driver. They searched until sunset when the search became too dangerous to continue in the dark. They did not find the car or driver.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO