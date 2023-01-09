Read full article on original website
Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch
Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah. Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms. "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
kymkemp.com
The Tipping Point: Spyrock Road Incident
Just a reminder that our rural roads are a bit of a mess right now and traveling them can be even more difficult than normal. About 10:50 a.m., a driver was bringing an excavator into the Spyrock Road area in northern Mendocino when things went awry. According to the Garberville...
mendofever.com
Driver Injured After Tree Falls on Vehicle Between Hopland and Ukiah
A driver has been injured after a tree collapsed on a vehicle along Old River Road, a thoroughfare that runs north-south between Hopland and Ukiah. The incident was initially reported at 11:16 a.m. located on the 10000 block of Old River Road. Emergency responders quickly extricated the driver and determined they experienced moderate injuries.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian in Lakeport and Reportedly Flees the Scene—Patient ‘Not Breathing’
A vehicle struck a pedestrian this evening in Lakeport and subsequently fled the scene. Emergency personnel blocked off the roadway and medics on the scene communicated the patient was ‘not breathing’. Scanner traffic starting around 6:00 p.m. indicated a silver Chevrolet Suburban the subject on the 500 block...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Found Deceased in Vehicle Swept Away by Sonoma County Floodwaters
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 10, 2023 at approximately 10:08 am, Dispatch received a 911 call from CHP that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road, Forestville. The caller reported there was water in the car, then the line disconnected. Dispatch immediately tried to call back several times with no response. The Marine Unit, Henry 1 helicopter, CHP Helicopter, several deputies, and Sonoma County Fire District Swift Water Rescue personnel all responded to the scene to search for the car and driver. They searched until sunset when the search became too dangerous to continue in the dark. They did not find the car or driver.
The Mendocino Voice
A look at Mendocino County’s storm impacts, from smashed roofs to sinkholes
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/13/23 — As California prepares for what will likely be the final atmospheric river storm in a two-week series that pummeled the West Coast, Mendocino County is recovering from the damage wrought by high winds, massive swells, and a lot of water. At a special City...
mendofever.com
Aircraft Making Emergency Landing, Clients Are Fighting With Each Other – Ukiah Police Logs 01.11.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
mendofever.com
Water Main Breaks in Ukiah Causing Flooding
This afternoon a water main broke in Ukiah causing flooding of a shopping complex. Scanner traffic indicated the main was located behind the Chevron gas station located on the 600 block of Perkins Street. Flooding was initially reported and later confirmed when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Repairmen from...
KQED
Murder in California's Emerald Triangle
On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
mendofever.com
Missing Man Found Deceased at the Base of a Remote Mendocino County Cliff
Yesterday afternoon, January 7, 2023, a man was reported missing in the remote northwest corner of Mendocino County. Tragically today, a searcher located him deceased at the base of a cliff in that area. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us his agency was informed on Saturday...
mendofever.com
Army Corp of Engineers Holding Back the Rising Waters of Lake Mendocino to Prevent Flooding in Hopland and Western Sonoma County
For now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the historically vulnerable Guerneville area in western Sonoma County. “We are...
kymkemp.com
Nearly Two Weeks After Sinkhole Cuts Off Access to Willits RV Park, Landlord Refuses to Pay for Repairs, Says County of Mendocino
On December 30, 2022, a sinkhole grew into a full-blown washout of the road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Park, a small community north of Willits with upwards of fifty residents. Since then, food, water, and sundries have been supplied via a footpath for tenants that call the property...
mendofever.com
Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
Elk Grove father killed while doing contract work in Mendocino Co. for storm clean up
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove man was killed Saturday in a crash in Mendocino County as he responded to assist in storm recovery efforts. The family of 37-year-old Edgar Castillo said he was a hard working husband and a father of five. "He was so proud to...
Lake County News
Police seek information in disappearance of Lien Lloyd
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department is asking for the community’s help in its effort to locate a woman reported missing in the fall. The Lakeport Police Department said it is investigating the disappearance of Lien Merry Lloyd, 33. Her first name is pronounced “Lee-Ann.”
kymkemp.com
Update on Mendocino County Roads – Potholes
Due to the increase in wet weather after three years of drought, the Mendocino County Maintained Road system will be experiencing increases in the appearance of potholes on County Roads. County Road Crews will work to address these potholes, in a systematic manner but there may be delays. Road Crews...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 12: SR 175 closed due to flooding, Wind and High Surf Advisories in effect, another storm arrives Saturday (Updated 8:38 a.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/12/23 8:38 a.m. — SR 175 is closed from Highway 101 to East...
kymkemp.com
Lake Mendocino: Holding Back the Water
As storms drop large amounts of rain on the region, for now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high water flow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland and the...
Lake County News
Next storms inbound; supervisors approve atmospheric river event emergency proclamation
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Forecasters said that Lake County could receive several more inches of rain in coming days as the last atmospheric river storms in a series move over the region. The National Weather Service’s six-day forecast released on Friday and continuing until Thursday, Jan. 19, called for...
