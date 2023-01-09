Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Denver 126, Phoenix 97
Percentages: FG .433, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Craig 3-3, Bridges 1-3, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Saric 1-4, Wainright 1-5, Washington Jr. 1-6, S.Lee 0-1, D.Lee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Washington Jr. 4, Okogie 3, Wainright 3, D.Lee...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs 65–7 on Monday night.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75
Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
CINCINNATI 83, EAST CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Small 2-6, Bayela 1-2, Diboundje 1-4, LaCount 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Felton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Debaut, Diboundje). Turnovers: 10 (Small 4, Johnson 3, Diboundje, Felton, LaCount). Steals: 3 (Bayela, LaCount, Small). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 69, UTSA 57
Percentages: FG .468, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs). Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness,...
Porterville Recorder
Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night. Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez...
Porterville Recorder
Clemson 83, Louisville 70
LOUISVILLE (2-15) Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70. CLEMSON (14-3) Schieffelin 3-5 1-1 8, Tyson 9-14...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action. The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win
Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500. The Hawks have gone...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2
Anaheim101—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Holloway 3 (McDavid, Barrie), 3:24. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 20 (Broberg, Bouchard), 4:38. 3, Anaheim, Carrick 3 (Comtois), 8:52. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 35 (Yamamoto), 10:23. 5, Edmonton, Kostin 6, 19:02. Second Period_6, Edmonton, Kostin 7 (Janmark, Nugent-Hopkins), 7:41. 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 23 (Bouchard), 18:44 (pp). Third...
Porterville Recorder
RUTGERS 65, NORTHWESTERN 62
Percentages: FG .426, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Spencer 6-7, Hyatt 2-3, Mulcahy 2-4, Mag 1-1, Simpson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Omoruyi 2, Hyatt, Mulcahy, Spencer). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 3, Mag 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy 2, Omoruyi 2). Steals: 8 (McConnell...
