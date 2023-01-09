ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Porterville Recorder

Denver 126, Phoenix 97

Percentages: FG .433, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Craig 3-3, Bridges 1-3, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Saric 1-4, Wainright 1-5, Washington Jr. 1-6, S.Lee 0-1, D.Lee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Washington Jr. 4, Okogie 3, Wainright 3, D.Lee...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
PULLMAN, WA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75

Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

CINCINNATI 83, EAST CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .345, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Small 2-6, Bayela 1-2, Diboundje 1-4, LaCount 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Felton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Debaut, Diboundje). Turnovers: 10 (Small 4, Johnson 3, Diboundje, Felton, LaCount). Steals: 3 (Bayela, LaCount, Small). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 69, UTSA 57

Percentages: FG .468, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs). Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor). Technical...
EL PASO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night. Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Porterville Recorder

Clemson 83, Louisville 70

LOUISVILLE (2-15) Curry 3-5 4-6 10, Huntley-Hatfield 2-5 0-0 5, Lands 2-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-16 2-3 12, James 4-10 9-11 17, Traynor 3-5 2-3 9, Withers 4-6 0-0 11, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-23 70. CLEMSON (14-3) Schieffelin 3-5 1-1 8, Tyson 9-14...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action. The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win

Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500. The Hawks have gone...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2

Anaheim101—2 First Period_1, Edmonton, Holloway 3 (McDavid, Barrie), 3:24. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 20 (Broberg, Bouchard), 4:38. 3, Anaheim, Carrick 3 (Comtois), 8:52. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 35 (Yamamoto), 10:23. 5, Edmonton, Kostin 6, 19:02. Second Period_6, Edmonton, Kostin 7 (Janmark, Nugent-Hopkins), 7:41. 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 23 (Bouchard), 18:44 (pp). Third...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

RUTGERS 65, NORTHWESTERN 62

Percentages: FG .426, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Spencer 6-7, Hyatt 2-3, Mulcahy 2-4, Mag 1-1, Simpson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Omoruyi 2, Hyatt, Mulcahy, Spencer). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 3, Mag 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy 2, Omoruyi 2). Steals: 8 (McConnell...
EVANSTON, IL

