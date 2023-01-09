Penguins beat Coyotes 4-1 to end 6-game slide

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Jake Guentzel scored two goals, Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 to end a six-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh fell into an early hole on Barrett Hayton’s first-period goal, but Guentzel scored twice in a little over three minutes in the second.

Jason Zucker also scored, Jeff Carter added an empty-net goal and Sidney Crosby had two assists in Pittsburgh’s first win since Dec. 20. Karel Vejmelka had 24 saves for Arizona, which has lost five straight.

