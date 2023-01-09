ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

jspa321
2d ago

Pure gaslighting -- everything he said the Democrats are about, they aren't and everything he said the Democrat's aren't about -- they are... I think his speech should go down in history as one of the most LIE ridden fabrications ever...

Reply(6)
47
Patriot 1st
2d ago

I watched the speeches and his was one of the most partisan ones I've heard since dementia man gave his with the blood red background labeling half of America as terrorist. Hey hakeem.🖕🖕🖕

Reply(1)
26
Gallardo
2d ago

This guy is all over the the mainstream media, even if he passes gas they’re slobbering all over it. Race pandering is what I call it.

Reply
19
