Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Video: Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Related
Porterville Recorder
Washington St. 66, California 51
CALIFORNIA (3-14) Kuany 3-5 0-0 7, Newell 3-12 0-0 7, Thiemann 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 2-7 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 0-0 4, Roberson 3-4 4-5 11, Anyanwu 3-3 1-2 7, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 8-10 51.
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66
Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs 65–7 on Monday night.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75
Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 69, UTSA 57
Percentages: FG .468, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs). Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
CLEMSON 83, LOUISVILLE 70
Percentages: FG .407, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Withers 3-3, Ellis 2-4, Lands 2-4, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2, Traynor 1-2, Payne 0-1, James 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers). Turnovers: 13 (Ellis 3, Huntley-Hatfield 3, Withers 3, Traynor 2, Lands, Miller). Steals: 5 (Ellis...
Porterville Recorder
RUTGERS 65, NORTHWESTERN 62
Percentages: FG .426, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Spencer 6-7, Hyatt 2-3, Mulcahy 2-4, Mag 1-1, Simpson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Omoruyi 2, Hyatt, Mulcahy, Spencer). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 3, Mag 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy 2, Omoruyi 2). Steals: 8 (McConnell...
Porterville Recorder
Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
Comments / 0