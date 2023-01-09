ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Washington St. 66, California 51

CALIFORNIA (3-14) Kuany 3-5 0-0 7, Newell 3-12 0-0 7, Thiemann 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 2-7 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 0-0 4, Roberson 3-4 4-5 11, Anyanwu 3-3 1-2 7, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 8-10 51.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66

Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75

Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 69, UTSA 57

Percentages: FG .468, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer). Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs). Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor). Technical...
EL PASO, TX
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 83, LOUISVILLE 70

Percentages: FG .407, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Withers 3-3, Ellis 2-4, Lands 2-4, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2, Traynor 1-2, Payne 0-1, James 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers). Turnovers: 13 (Ellis 3, Huntley-Hatfield 3, Withers 3, Traynor 2, Lands, Miller). Steals: 5 (Ellis...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

RUTGERS 65, NORTHWESTERN 62

Percentages: FG .426, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (Spencer 6-7, Hyatt 2-3, Mulcahy 2-4, Mag 1-1, Simpson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Omoruyi 2, Hyatt, Mulcahy, Spencer). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 3, Mag 2, McConnell 2, Mulcahy 2, Omoruyi 2). Steals: 8 (McConnell...
EVANSTON, IL
Porterville Recorder

Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy