FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Molinari: Want to Revive Power Play? Try Changing Personnel

Mike Sullivan’s loyalty to the most-tenured members of the Pittsburgh Penguins — and some of their long-serving teammates — is understandable. Probably even commendable. After all, he’s won Stanley Cups with the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin, and they continue to make up much of the foundation of his team,
The Good, the Bad & the Two Points; Penguins Win, 5-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping their victory in Arizona Sunday night would give them a reset. After all, they’d gone 0-4-2 in the six games before their trip to Tempe. But little more than seven minutes into their game against Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, it looked like the Penguins weren’t going to get anything but a brief reprieve out of their win over the Coyotes.
Dan’s Daily: Defenseman on the Block, Penguins Unlikely Heroes

The Pittsburgh Penguins looked terrible to begin their Tuesday night game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Penguins spotted Vancouver a three-goal lead before scoring the next five and clamping down. Get the latest on the defensemen available on the NHL trade block and the top players available from Canadian teams. The Philly Flyers have a new goalie option, and the Washington Capitals like to whack each other on the butt.
Tristan Jarry Placed on IR; Mark Friedman Returned to WBS

On the Pittsburgh Penguins’ day off Wednesday, GM Ron Hextall did a little housekeeping with salary cap ramifications. Forward Ryan Poehling and goaltender Tristan Jarry were placed on injured reserve retroactively to Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, respectively. The Penguins returned defenseman Mark Friedman to the WBS Penguins. Friedman,...
Dan’s Daily: Trade Market Watch List, Fixing Penguins’ Power Play

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play needs a boost, and Jason Zucker is the class cutup. We have all of the stuff from the road trip. The Penguins also extended their trip by a day and put the human side above hockey. The team ended a 10-day road trip by flying to Montreal instead of Pittsburgh to be with Kris Letang in his time of grief. Also in the Daily, Sportsnet looked at the 20 names you’ll get tired of hearing about as the NHL trade deadline nears. The young Canadiens got booed in their building for a flatline effort. And Tom Wilson turned down a fight.
Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal

Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
