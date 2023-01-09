Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Pens Overcome ‘Emotional’ Days, Tokarski Beats Nerves
The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t often do things the easy way. But rarely do they make it as hard on themselves as they did in the first seven-plus minutes of their 5-4 victory over Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. They spotted the Canucks a 3-0 lead, then turned...
Potential Trades To Improve The Penguins Third Line
What moves could be made to improve the Pittsburgh Penguins third line?
Jim Rutherford wishes his Penguins tenure 'had ended different'
It won’t be a homecoming for Jim Rutherford. That’s because he won’t be in Pittsburgh. When the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, Rutherford will be elsewhere. His current employer, the Canucks, will be involved in scouting meetings, and, as president...
Molinari: Want to Revive Power Play? Try Changing Personnel
Mike Sullivan’s loyalty to the most-tenured members of the Pittsburgh Penguins — and some of their long-serving teammates — is understandable. Probably even commendable. After all, he’s won Stanley Cups with the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin, and they continue to make up much of the foundation of his team,
The Good, the Bad & the Two Points; Penguins Win, 5-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping their victory in Arizona Sunday night would give them a reset. After all, they’d gone 0-4-2 in the six games before their trip to Tempe. But little more than seven minutes into their game against Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, it looked like the Penguins weren’t going to get anything but a brief reprieve out of their win over the Coyotes.
‘We All Consider Him Family’ Penguins Go To Montreal To Support Letang
It was a long road trip for the Pittsburgh Penguins, three games but drawn out over nearly 10 days. So the prospect of changing plans after their win Sunday at Arizona might have seemed daunting. But not in this case, not when defenseman Kris Letang needed them. The team diverted...
Dan’s Daily: Defenseman on the Block, Penguins Unlikely Heroes
The Pittsburgh Penguins looked terrible to begin their Tuesday night game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Penguins spotted Vancouver a three-goal lead before scoring the next five and clamping down. Get the latest on the defensemen available on the NHL trade block and the top players available from Canadian teams. The Philly Flyers have a new goalie option, and the Washington Capitals like to whack each other on the butt.
Tristan Jarry Placed on IR; Mark Friedman Returned to WBS
On the Pittsburgh Penguins’ day off Wednesday, GM Ron Hextall did a little housekeeping with salary cap ramifications. Forward Ryan Poehling and goaltender Tristan Jarry were placed on injured reserve retroactively to Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, respectively. The Penguins returned defenseman Mark Friedman to the WBS Penguins. Friedman,...
(Updated) Penguins Skate: Jarry, Petry, Archibald on Ice Before Team
Injured goaltender Tristan Jarry, defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Josh Archibald all skated prior to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Jarry faced shots only briefly at the end of his workout. Coach Mike Sullivan said it was Jarry’s first time on the ice since he got hurt.
Dan’s Daily: Trade Market Watch List, Fixing Penguins’ Power Play
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play needs a boost, and Jason Zucker is the class cutup. We have all of the stuff from the road trip. The Penguins also extended their trip by a day and put the human side above hockey. The team ended a 10-day road trip by flying to Montreal instead of Pittsburgh to be with Kris Letang in his time of grief. Also in the Daily, Sportsnet looked at the 20 names you’ll get tired of hearing about as the NHL trade deadline nears. The young Canadiens got booed in their building for a flatline effort. And Tom Wilson turned down a fight.
Penguins vs. Canucks, Game 40: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins took a step toward regaining their equilibrium with a 4-1 victory at Arizona Sunday. They’ll have a pretty good opportunity to take another when Vancouver visits PPG Paints Arena tonight at 7:08. The Canucks are 1-4 in their past five games and are eight points out...
Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal
Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
