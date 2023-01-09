The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play needs a boost, and Jason Zucker is the class cutup. We have all of the stuff from the road trip. The Penguins also extended their trip by a day and put the human side above hockey. The team ended a 10-day road trip by flying to Montreal instead of Pittsburgh to be with Kris Letang in his time of grief. Also in the Daily, Sportsnet looked at the 20 names you’ll get tired of hearing about as the NHL trade deadline nears. The young Canadiens got booed in their building for a flatline effort. And Tom Wilson turned down a fight.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO