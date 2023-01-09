Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Related
Family relieved after suspect charged in 2020 Kansas City, Kansas man’s killing
From the time of Chris Ingram's murder in 2020, his family has been pushing for justice.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
Family reacts after charges filed in Kansas City, Kansas, teen’s 2014 killing
Charges have been filed in the case of 16-year-old Deleisha Kelley, who was killed and then dumped on the Missouri side of the state line.
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case
NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police
A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
Driver of car hit by vehicle fleeing police Sunday morning dies
Two people who were riding in a vehicle that was struck during a police pursuit at the intersection of Independence and Hardesty avenues shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning in KCMO have now died.
Raytown police investigating shooting that injured woman at QuikTrip
Police in Raytown are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at Quiktrip on Tuesday afternoon.
Police ID 18-year-old woman killed outside Independence hotel
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting Saturday outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence.
Multiple KCK police chases end in serious injury in one year
Over the last year, six KCK police department chases have ended in serious injury. Sunday someone was killed and two others were hospitalized.
KMBC.com
Final track deliveries arrive for Kansas City streetcar expansion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A significant milestone for the Kansas City streetcar arrived this morning. The final shipment of track started coming in near 49th Street and Brookside Blvd., Wednesday morning. The delivery was about 600 tons altogether. Truck after truck rolled in on Wednesday with new rail, marking...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City. Police say the victim was dropped off at a local hospital, where they died. It’s believed the scene of the shooting is in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
WIBW
At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
KMBC.com
Police say a man has been found dead in a Johnson County, Kansas creek
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a creek near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road around 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water.
Grandview police: No evidence of serial killer in area despite rumors
Grandview police said there's no evidence of a serial killer in the city and the surrounding area despite rumors circulating on social media.
KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
Two dead in Sunday overnight double shooting in KCMO
According to the Kansas City Department, two people are dead after a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near East 73rd Street.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 1600 block of E. 77th
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
Comments / 0