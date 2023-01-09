ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case

NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police

A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
SEDALIA, MO
KMBC.com

Final track deliveries arrive for Kansas City streetcar expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A significant milestone for the Kansas City streetcar arrived this morning. The final shipment of track started coming in near 49th Street and Brookside Blvd., Wednesday morning. The delivery was about 600 tons altogether. Truck after truck rolled in on Wednesday with new rail, marking...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City. Police say the victim was dropped off at a local hospital, where they died. It’s believed the scene of the shooting is in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

