The year 2023 has begun with bang for the Hillsborough High School girls winter track team. Fresh off placing first at the Somerset County Championships for the second year in a row last week, the Raiders added more gold to their ledger at the Skyland Conference Championships that were held on Jan. 8 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO