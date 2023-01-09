Slide 1 of 7: Over eight months since Russian forces seized it, Ukrainians celebrate the recapture of Kherson. Photos show people hugging loved ones, waving the blue-and-yellow flags, and drinking wine. Zelenskyy warned that there is still no power in the city, but that did not dampen jubilations. On March 2, 2022, the Ukrainian city of Kherson fell to Russian forces. Now, over eight months later, Ukrainians have spent their weekend celebrating the Russian troops' withdrawal from the city. In an announcement on November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian forces in Kherson to retreat across the Dnieper River, marking one of the most significant setbacks for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.Since the announcement, photos have flooded social media of happy and joyous Ukrainian citizens embracing soldiers and one another and celebrating the provincial capital's liberation. In a video the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted, one woman in Kherson digs up a Ukrainian flag buried under paving slabs that appears to have been hidden when Putin's troops seized the city. She waves the flag defiantly, unwrapping layers of protective plastic. "Russian invaders want to erase #Ukrainian identity. But it is always in our hearts and souls … and somewhere else! Khersonians show how they managed to save the yellow-blue flag to bring it to the streets of the city on liberation day," the ministry wrote on Twitter. —MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) November 13, 2022.

3 DAYS AGO