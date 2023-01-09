Read full article on original website
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Navalny Dying by Illness May be Putin's End Game: Professor
Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said he spent New Year's Eve in solitary confinement. Navalny later said prison guards placed a "bioweapon" in his cell in the form of a flu-stricken prisoner, and his lawyer later reported Navalny had fallen ill with flu symptoms. While there is no indication at this time that Navalny's current illness is life-threatening, an eventual "natural" death for Navalny may just be Putin's ultimate goal for the Kremlin critic, according to one professor.
Russia demoted the 'absolutely ruthless' general who has been leading the war in Ukraine less than 3 months after promoting him
Russia has demoted the head of its military campaign in Ukraine less than three months after he was put in charge of the war effort. In a statement on Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Defense said it was replacing Gen. Sergei Surovikin as commander of its forces in Ukraine with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who previously served as chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces. Surovikin will now serve as one of his deputies, according to TASS, Russia's state news agency.
Russia is letting prisoners soak up withering Ukrainian fire in a 'savage' battle, 'trading' them and others for bullets, US official says
Russian forces are sending prisoners to absorb heavy Ukrainian fire around the war-torn city of Bakhmut. Moscow's applying a classic tactic of "trading individuals for bullets," a senior US military official said. Eastern Ukraine's Bakhmut has become the epicenter of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv. Slide 1 of 6: When...
Kevin McCarthy Is Already Inviting the Next Pandemic Mess
When a week of chaos on the floor of the House ended with a near-fistfight and Kevin McCarthy finally claiming the gavel this weekend, it was easy to forget we were living through a pandemic. But the novel coronavirus is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, with the XBB.1.5...
Russia is holding back on using its most advanced fighter jets over Ukraine because it's scared they'll get shot down, UK intel says
Slide 1 of 7: Over eight months since Russian forces seized it, Ukrainians celebrate the recapture of Kherson. Photos show people hugging loved ones, waving the blue-and-yellow flags, and drinking wine. Zelenskyy warned that there is still no power in the city, but that did not dampen jubilations. On March 2, 2022, the Ukrainian city of Kherson fell to Russian forces. Now, over eight months later, Ukrainians have spent their weekend celebrating the Russian troops' withdrawal from the city. In an announcement on November 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian forces in Kherson to retreat across the Dnieper River, marking one of the most significant setbacks for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.Since the announcement, photos have flooded social media of happy and joyous Ukrainian citizens embracing soldiers and one another and celebrating the provincial capital's liberation. In a video the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted, one woman in Kherson digs up a Ukrainian flag buried under paving slabs that appears to have been hidden when Putin's troops seized the city. She waves the flag defiantly, unwrapping layers of protective plastic. "Russian invaders want to erase #Ukrainian identity. But it is always in our hearts and souls … and somewhere else! Khersonians show how they managed to save the yellow-blue flag to bring it to the streets of the city on liberation day," the ministry wrote on Twitter. —MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) November 13, 2022.
Biden's abuse of power at the border
Shortly before his trip to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced his plan to address the border crisis. Anyone still hoping — two years into Biden's term — that the president would outline an effective solution to the current flood of illegal aliens and drugs had to be disappointed.
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too. "We have taken the decision to contribute a first package of tanks, a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with other companies of Leopard and other tanks that will be offered by other countries will …. be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Duda said at a press conference on Wednesday during a trip to Lviv, Ukraine.
A sanctioned Russian ship moved cargo under the cover of darkness at a port in South Africa, and the local government won't say what was being unloaded, the Wall Street Journal reports
A sanctioned Russian merchant ship known as the the Lady R moved cargo during two nights of darkness at a navy base in South Africa and officials won't say what was unloaded, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing witness reports, photos, and information from a senior US official. Slide 1...
'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Francis
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate's growing concern about what he considered the "disaster" and "catastrophe" of the papacy under Francis. The...
People in Switzerland Baffled by "Floating Man" Caught on Film
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…a flying Swiss man? Bystanders in Kandersteg, Switzerland, were baffled by the sight of what looked like a man levitating high above the mountain ridge. Though reports of flying men have been known since time immemorial, the advent of pocket phones mean more and more people are able to take their own pictures, and speculate wildly on what it is we’re actually seeing.
Russia announces UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine
Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polianski announced Wednesday that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine next week following a request from Moscow. "I will not elaborate on what will happen in the Security Council -- at our suggestion -- on Ukraine early next...
Russia Loses 11 Tanks, 17 Armored Vehicles and 3 Helicopters in a Day: Kyiv
Russian forces in Ukraine had lost a significant amount of military equipment in the space of 24 hours, Ukraine's military said in an update Monday, as Moscow ramps up reinforcements in preparation for possible Ukrainian counteroffensives. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Monday morning that...
Satellite images showing thousands of craters at a battle site in eastern Ukraine capture just how intense the 'savage' artillery fight there actually is
New satellite imagery illustrates the Russian campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Soledar. The photos show thousands of artillery craters and dilapidated, burned down buildings and schools. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the area is where Russia is focusing its "greatest efforts." Slide 1 of 6:...
SBF, who was once worth $26 billion, says he tried to survive on a jar of peanut butter when in a Bahamian prison
Disgraced ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he tried to survive on a jar of peanut butter when being held at the Fox Hill prison in the Bahamas. Bankman-Fried, who is currently under house arrest, spoke about his short incarceration in the Bahamas during an interview with Puck News, published on Tuesday.
