Mendocino County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Update: Ukiah woman dies inside submerged vehicle; 2 found dead in Sea Ranch

FORESTVILLE, Sonoma County -- The storm death toll continued to climb Wednesday as a woman was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Forestville and investigators were trying to determine if the cause of death of two people in Sea Ranch was weather-related.The Santa Rosa Press Democrat  reported that the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause of death of two people whose bodies were found in a house at The Sea Ranch.Deputies discounted earlier reports that a large tree had toppled into house. No other details were immediately available.Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office said a person called 9-1-1 at...
FORESTVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Die in Storm Related Deaths Since the 7th in Mendocino County

During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. 1. Edgar Castillo (37-year-old male from...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Struck 12-Year-Old Girl Underneath the Willits Arch

Today, just after 1:00 p.m., a 12-year-old girl ran across Willits’ Main Street to meet up with her friend when a vehicle struck her. The girl was fortunately left only with abrasions to her hands and possible lacerations to her head. Willits Police Chief Fabian Lizarraga told us the...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Covelo Man Arrested in Connection With Yolo County Shooting

On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications Center advising Northern California agencies to be on the lookout (BOLO) for subjects and a vehicle involved in a reported shooting that occurred in Woodland Ca. The bulletin included the vehicle description and three suspect names who were believed to be involved in the incident. One of the suspects was the registered owner of an involved vehicle, Quade Smith, a 20-year-old male who resided in Covelo. Quade Smith also had a local warrant involving violent charges that was issued on 12/29/2022.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Oregon Man Arrested in Ukiah for Suspected Theft of a Motorcycle

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 2028 hours, UPD Officers received multiple alerts from the Flock camera system...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Coast Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Home

Details are limited at this point, but scanner traffic indicates tragedy struck early this morning when a woman was killed after a tree crashed down on a Mendocino Coast home. Around 1:21 a.m. emergency medical personnel and firefighters were dispatched to the 27000 block of Highway 1 between Fort Bragg and Westport​ after a “tree crashed into a house” and struck a woman within causing traumatic injuries.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

One Dead, Two with Major Injuries Including DUI Suspect After Four-Vehicle Collision in Lake County

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Clearlake Office:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 1046 hours, Bradley Jones of Lakeport, was driving a 1999 Chrysler Concorde southbound on SR-29 at the intersection of Argonaut Rd. Gary Moore of Finley was driving a 2021 Honda Passport northbound on SR-29 just south of Argonaut Rd. Timothy Laubach was driving a 2001 Ford Focus northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Moore. Gregory Zachreson was a passenger in the Ford. Andrew Pick was driving a 2008 Mercedes C300 northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Laubach. Isis Martinez was a passenger in the Mercedes. Jones drove the Chrysler south over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Chrysler struck the Honda head-on. The Chrysler continued south in the northbound lane and struck the Ford head-on. The Mercedes was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chrysler head-on. Jones suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Moore was uninjured. Laubach suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Zachreson suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the collision scene. Pick suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Martinez suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision and Jones was arrested at the scene. CHP reminds motorists to designate a sober driver and always wear a seatbelt.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County live storm updates Jan. 11: Fourth atmospheric river arrives bringing more rain, thunderstorms, wind, flooding and other hazardous conditions (Updated 4:20 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/11/23 4:20 p.m. — Individuals and business owners in Mendocino County who have...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People of Glenn County handle flooding issues.

WILLOWS, Calif. - Many roads in Glenn County remain closed because of the storms. The county closed about a dozen roads, and with more bad weather moving in, they're urging you to be careful if you're on the roads tonight. The Deputy Director of Emergency Services, Amy Travis, says you...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Broken Fire Hydrant on Willits’s Main Street Causes Geyser

A broken fire hydrant sent a geyser of water skyward this evening in Willits on the 200 block of South Main Street in front of JD Redhouse and Company. A witness on the scene said law enforcement had a van pulled over near the area of the geyser and were conducting what appeared to be a sobriety test, suggesting the subject could have struck the hydrant.
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

One Dies After Vehicle Overturns Northeast of Point Arena

We bring sad news this morning after a traffic accident resulted in a fatality around 7:45 a.m. on Mountain View Road. Initial reports indicated a pickup truck was overturned on the 41000 block of Mountain View Road where a party was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and required extrication. When...
POINT ARENA, CA
mendofever.com

Residential Structure Fire Quickly Extinguished in Fort Bragg

A Fort Bragg home caught fire this evening in the area of Georges Lane and Oklahoma Lane. Local firefighters successfully got ahold of the flames within half an hour of the incident being reported. Scanner traffic indicates one person will require Red Cross support for the night. The Incident Commander...
FORT BRAGG, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Flood control release at Lake Mendocino possible from Thursday onward

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/9/23 — Lake Mendocino is experiencing substantially increased water levels at the beginning of 2023 thanks to a series of atmospheric rivers hitting the region. According to data published by Sonoma Water, on Monday the lake had reached 112% of its target water supply curve. To prevent flooding, water may be released from Lake Mendocino no earlier than Thursday.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Just how do the unhoused in Mendocino County stay dry?

MENDOCINO Co., 1/10/23 — While many of us are snuggled up at home, a dozen or more unhoused people were being turned back out into “atmospheric river” nights, said Ukiah’s Building Bridges Shelter Supervisor Sam Netto. “And that’s just the ones looking for a bed. There...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

