Rogers Park car crash injures 5 — including 2 critically

By Erik Runge, Eli Ong
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Five people are in the hospital after a man hit a car and drove through a red light, causing another car crash, in Rogers Park Sunday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the crash happened around 6:19 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Touhy Avenue when a 28-year-old man was driving eastbound on West Touhy Avenue when he sideswiped a Volvo and then proceeded to drive through a red light and hit a Volkswagen traveling southbound on Clark Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, five people were transported to local hospitals, with two in critical condition and one in fair condition being taken to St. Francis Hospital, and another two people in fair condition being taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

CPD said a citation was issued to the male driver for disregarding a red light.

No other information is available at this time.

CHICAGO, IL
