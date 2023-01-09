ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

‘I Am Sorry, Kevin, But You’re Wrong’: Selectmen Outvote Moynihan 2-1 To Adopt Policy on Town Hires

By Michael Dinan
newcanaanite.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newcanaanite.com

Editorial: ‘Checks and Balances’ at Town Hall

New Canaan owes a debt of gratitude to Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams for showing real leadership in recent months. What may be mischaracterized by some as political infighting—a series of 2-1 votes with First Selectman Kevin Moynihan in the minority—is, in fact, a sign that our local government is functioning as designed.
NEW CANAAN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Town of Greenwich Agrees to Settlement over Lack of ADA Access to Byram Marina

Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced on Tuesday that the US Attorney’s Office had reached a settlement agreement with the Town of Greenwich to resolve allegations that a Greenwich marina was not operating in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”).
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road

BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford brewery leading the charge for nonalcoholic beer

Flights at Bradley impacted into Thursday after computer breakdown causes chaos across country. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that all flights across the U.S. were grounded Wednesday morning due to a computer issue. Students speak out on possible community college tuition hike. Updated: 7 hours ago. Back in October the...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Virtual Informational Thursday Night On Route 8 Project In Shelton, Derby, Ansonia and Seymour

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the Route 8 Design Build Project on Thursday January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place on Zoom and registration is required. A Question and Answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation. The presentation will be recorded. For instructions on how to access the meeting, ways to provide comments, and how to ask questions, please visit route8designbuild.com.
SEYMOUR, CT
westontoday.news

“Westport What’s Happening”

In a podcast by Dick Kalt of the Y’s Men of Westport-Weston, Westport First Selectwoman Jen Tooker is joined by Police Chief Foti Koskinas to discuss the town’s efforts to support the devastated city of Lyman, Ukraine. The two discuss how the town has rallied around Ukraine Aid...
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull property transfers, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6. Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Daniel Alejandro Cejudo Bruno. $715,000. 15 Cherry Blossom Lane. Stephen W. Yusko to Mark Marko.
TRUMBULL, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Swap Shop OPEN at Transfer Station

The New Canaan Swap Shop at the Transfer Station has officially opened. Thursday through Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, the Swap Shop is open to all Transfer Station pass holders. When the Swap Shop is open, pass holders can drop off or pick up usable items - “swapping” is not necessary. According to Tiger Mann, Director of Public Works, “The Swap Shop is another initiative the town is implementing to encourage recycling and reduce waste. The Swap Shop will help the town earn points for Sustainable CT recertification, which is an added bonus .”
NEW CANAAN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs

A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.  Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
stonybrook.edu

Statement from Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis on New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State

“Governor Hochul’s announcement today providing support for an endowment match, research labs, and innovative programs will help to propel Stony Brook to even greater heights,” said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. “The endowment match will inspire our philanthropic supporters to secure our long-term future while supporting current research and student scholarships. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her visionary leadership and for providing the flexibility and mission-specific resources needed to advance our transformational goals of doubling research expenditures and moving into the top 25-ranked public research universities nationally.”
STONY BROOK, NY
ctbites.com

Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"

At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT

Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Crash With Extrication

#Westport CT–At 6:12 PM this evening, the Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police, and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge Street. One driver of a vehicle was trapped in their car and required extrication using hydraulic extrication tools. After removal from the vehicle, the patient was transferred by Westport EMS to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy