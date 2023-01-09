Richmond Heights vs. Lutheran East boys basketball: Spartans call on defense, come away with 57-54 victory over Falcons

Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball: Gilmour’s defense makes a difference in win over Perry
There are multiple ways the Gilmour girls basketball team can win basketball games, and those in attendance at the Lancers’ Jan. 11 game against visiting Perry saw all of them. The Lancers showed exemplary outside shooting early on, then flashed brilliance in Helen Holley’s post moves, followed by transition...
News-Herald.com
Euclid vs. Lake Catholic boys basketball: Resurgent Panthers turn away red-hot Cougars, 76-68
Heading into Christmas and New Year’s break, Euclid had accrued a record of 2-6, having suffered several close but tough losses against strong opponents. Since the calendar has flipped to 2023, the tides are starting to turn for the Panthers in a big way. Jan.10, Euclid played host to...
News-Herald.com
John Carroll women’s basketball falls to Otterbein, 64-48
There have been up-and-down moments this season for the rebuilding John Carroll University women’s basketball program. The Blue Streaks experienced the latter Jan. 11 when the Otterbein Cardinals notched a 64-48 victory at the DeCarlo Varsity Center. With its second straight loss, JCU slipped to 8-6 overall and 3-4...
News-Herald.com
Perry vs. Riverside boys basketball: Pirates start strong in 79-57 win
From the opening tip, Perry relied on its tempo and offensive versatility against Riverside in an expected fast-paced nonconference matchup Jan. 10. The Pirates spread the wealth and opened an early 20-point edge. The deficit was too much for the Beavers to come back from, as the Pirates went on...
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball: Riverside smothers Mentor down the stretch in 45-37 win
When the Riverside girls basketball team started the season 0-2 with losses to Marlington and Stow, first-year coach Brian Fulton told his team those experiences would benefit the Beavers down the road. A 45-37 win over Mentor on Jan. 9 was the latest example of what Fulton meant when he...
News-Herald.com
High school wrestling: Mentor hopes to use Pin City title as springboard to future
Just another rung on the ladder that leads to loftier heights. That’s the way the Mentor wrestling team looked at its team championship at the Perry Pin City tournament over the weekend. Sure, the Cardinals were happy with the team title, their second in a row at the Pin...
News-Herald.com
Fractured Cleveland HS hockey structure becoming more absurd by year given current realities | Opinion
There’s a clip on YouTube of the legendary Johnny Carson on the old “Tonight Show.”. He’s doing a desk bit between his monologue and his first guest coming out during a 1980s episode. Carson had attempted the bit before, without much success. Midway through, the man regarded...
Deadly high school bus stop shooting in Cleveland: John Adams College and Career Academy closed Wednesday after student dies
CLEVELAND — UPDATE: Cleveland police have released new details in the case. CLICK HERE for the latest information. Classes have been canceled Wednesday at John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland in light of the deadly bus stop shooting that claimed the life of a high school student.
Richmond Heights sends second adjudication order to owners of 444 Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Building Commissioner James Urankar has sent a second adjudication order to the owners of the 444 Park Apartments, this one detailing further corrections needed based on a Dec. 13 inspection of the four-building complex. Urankar had previously sent, in September, an adjudication order to the...
cleveland19.com
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
Cleveland high school student shot, killed at bus stop
A Cleveland high school student was shot and killed after Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed.
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
John Adams high school closes day after student shot, killed at bus stop
John Adams College and Career Academy will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 11 after an 18-year-old student was shot and killed after school Tuesday afternoon at a bus stop near the school.
cleveland19.com
2 teenagers injured after shooting inside Garfield Heights McDonald’s
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two McDonald’s employees were injured after accidentally being shot by a co-worker in December. Garfield Heights police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022 inside the restaurant in the 12600 block of Rockside Rd. According to police, several of the...
Cleveland man charged with killing 14-year-old boy
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was charged Monday with aggravated murder in the killing of a 14-year-old last summer in the Cudell neighborhood. Cetewayo Fuller, 39, was charged in Cleveland Municipal Court with the slaying of Michael White on July 19. The murder occurred at 8811 Detroit Ave. shortly before midnight.
cleveland19.com
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
cleveland19.com
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says he worries about his safety every time he walks by an old, vacant building. It’s falling apart, littering the ground with dangerous chunks of wood and brick. He said the city ignored his complaints, so he decided to call the 19...
