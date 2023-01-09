Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Detroit News
Thursday's NFL: Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
New York — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Detroit News
Michigan president supports keeping Jim Harbaugh, but no contract offered yet
Michigan president Santa Ono shared on social media Thursday that he and athletic director Warde Manuel are on the same page regarding keeping Jim Harbaugh as the head football coach, and then Harbaugh also posted a message saying he fully supports Ono’s message. But a source, who requested anonymity...
Detroit News
High school football coaches grapple with player safety in new light after Hamlin collapse
How to respond in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on “Monday Night Football” on Jan. 2, is something high school football coaches are still grappling with. The timing is both a hindrance and a help. With the 2022 season in the rearview,...
Detroit News
Red Wings top line learning how to balance offense, stronger defense
Detroit — The Red Wings' top line of Dylan Larkin centering Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi has shown offensive chemistry since the beginning of last season, when Raymond arrived in the NHL. Almost instantly, the line became an offensive factor. But there were struggles on the defensive end. And...
Comments / 0