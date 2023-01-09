ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Tribune-Review

Pitt to close English Language Institute

For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
PITTSBURGH, PA
westmifflinpolice.com

Community Assistance: Identification Assistance

The West Mifflin Borough Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the persons in the attached photograph/s. This is relative to an open, ongoing case. We are unable to release any further information at this time. We will release more information on this page as we are able to....
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning

Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
knightkrier.com

The Caffeine Craze at Norwin High School

Click, snap. You just opened another can of an energy drink. You have no regard for how much caffeine you’re intaking, or what effect it will have on you later that day. That begs the question: Why is caffeine so addicting? What are the health effects? Why are teenagers so drawn to caffeinated beverages?
butlerradio.com

Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate

The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2023 Allegheny County homicide victims

A look at each of the homicides that have taken place in Allegheny County so far in 2023:. Brackenridge police Chief Justin Clark McIntire, 46, was fatally shot during a manhunt in a confrontation with Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28. Swan was later fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County

A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

