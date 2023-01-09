Read full article on original website
Pitt to close English Language Institute
For almost six decades, international students have come to a University of Pittsburgh institute to improve their English and, in many cases, they would eventually teach the language to others. Most who have enrolled in the university’s English Language Institute are in Pittsburgh to immerse themselves in intensive, noncredit training...
Local school district seeing increase in crime on campus
BUTLER, Pa. — Since the start of the school year, Butler Area School District has seen a larger increase in crime at school than in prior years, including fights and drug issues. The superintendent Brian White said they had about 24 incidents in the fall but those dropped once...
Parents press Hopewell Area School District after mice, mold found inside walls of elementary school
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Last month, Hopewell Area Elementary School in Beaver County announced they were going virtual after more than 100 kids were out sick. Then, parents said an unpleasant odor and a rodent infestation was making kids sick after work was being done to open a wall at the school.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Photo gallery: A community remembers Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire
Thousands are expected to attend the services and show their support for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday. Police officers from all over the state are attending the service. The funeral procession will run from Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington to Mt. Airy Cemetery in Harrison. TribLIVE...
westmifflinpolice.com
Community Assistance: Identification Assistance
The West Mifflin Borough Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the persons in the attached photograph/s. This is relative to an open, ongoing case. We are unable to release any further information at this time. We will release more information on this page as we are able to....
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
nextpittsburgh.com
8 major development projects to watch in 2023
Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
nextpittsburgh.com
We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning
Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
Experts: Dog flu hasn't hit Western Pennsylvania, but precautions are good idea
A highly contagious respiratory disease targeting dogs has shown up in at least nine states, including Pennsylvania, in recent months, and it’s raising concern among those who work with dogs in the Pittsburgh area. But, while Becky Morrow, a veterinarian and founder of Frankie’s Friends, a nonprofit animal rescue...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1,000 police, first responders attend funeral for Brackenridge police chief
Those who spoke of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire at his funeral Wednesday remembered him as a kind, forthright man with a love of family, community service — and the occasional practical joke. More than 1,000 police officers from around the state attended the funeral at Mount St. Peter...
knightkrier.com
The Caffeine Craze at Norwin High School
Click, snap. You just opened another can of an energy drink. You have no regard for how much caffeine you’re intaking, or what effect it will have on you later that day. That begs the question: Why is caffeine so addicting? What are the health effects? Why are teenagers so drawn to caffeinated beverages?
Drink in style with hand-painted glassware created in Oakmont
A Penn Hills native is pouring her passion for art into her Oakmont business, one glass at a time. Amanda Lee, 42, of Oakmont has been determined to carve out a career in art since she could hold a crayon. But not everyone shared her enthusiasm. “My dad was a...
Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam faces censure vote for 'vulgar' language
An initial attempt to censure Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, over foul language directed at a fellow member, was defeated Tuesday night. A full vote to censure will occur later this month, a councilman said. Hallam called the attempt to censure her “political theater.”. The action came after a...
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2023 Allegheny County homicide victims
A look at each of the homicides that have taken place in Allegheny County so far in 2023:. Brackenridge police Chief Justin Clark McIntire, 46, was fatally shot during a manhunt in a confrontation with Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28. Swan was later fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
butlerradio.com
New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County
A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
