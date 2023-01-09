ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings' 2023 opponents are set and it could be a gauntlet

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

Patrick Mahomes will be coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023.

Now that the regular season is in the history books the 2023 opponents have been set for the Minnesota Vikings. It'll be months before the schedule with dates and kickoff times are announced, but the teams Minnesota will play are set in stone.

The Vikings will play these eight teams in Minneapolis:

  • San Francisco 49ers (13-4) - NFC West champs
  • Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) - AFC West champs
  • Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
  • New Orleans Saints (7-10)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) - NFC South champs
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Chicago Bears (3-14)
  • Detroit Lions

That's a heckuva home slate with the 49ers coming to town along with Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs, not to mention dangerous quarterbacks Justin Herbert (Chargers), Tom Brady (Bucs), Aaron Rodgers (Packers) and Justin Fields (Bears). And the Bears could be dangerous considering they have the No. 1 pick in the draft and around $100 million to spend on free agents.

The Vikings will play these eight teams on the road:

  • Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) - NFC East champs
  • Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) - AFC North champs
  • Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
  • Carolina Panthers (7-10)
  • Denver Broncos (5-12)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Chicago Bears (3-14)
  • Detroit Lions

The road schedule is very difficult with trips to Philly and Cincinnati in addition to typical rough games at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field. The Lions are undoubtedly going to be improved in 2023 and if Russell Wilson and the Broncos can shake off 2022 they might present a big challenge in Denver.

Donald Quick
2d ago

Nothing new here the Vikings always have the toughest schedule. How many teams did they play this year who made it to the playoffs, at least 8 teams, Chiefs, Bucs, Lions, Giants, Jets, Dolphins, Bills,Eagles, Cowboys these teams are playoff bound Vikings by far had the toughest schedule in the NFL Yet end up 13-4.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
