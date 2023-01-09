ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 3

Your daddy69
2d ago

More proof of people voting for drugs. Over law enforcement. Congratulations stupid Michigan people

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Man arrested Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit; Northwood schools given all-clear after lockdown

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township police received a call of a breaking and entering at a Super 8 Motel in Millbury just before 5:30 a.m. An office saw the suspect in a pickup truck and chased him on I-280 near Walbridge Road before the pursuit ended in a crash. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving a woman inside the vehicle, police said.
NORTHWOOD, OH
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
YAHOO!

Woman charged with intent to murder after hit-and-run crash over weekend

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the driver has been charged in the crash. A 31-year-old woman has been charged with intent to murder following a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on south Cedar Street in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department Casey Erickson faces one count of...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police identify man killed by train in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, MI – Police have identified the man who was found fatally struck by a train in Ypsilanti Thursday night. Brian Koscielniak, 35, of Ypsilanti Township, was found dead Jan. 5, after being hit by a train, according to the Ypsilanti Police Department. Koscielniak was found at about 8...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn Hts. police seek suspect in home invasions, assault

Dearborn Heights police are asking the public for help to identify a man who broke into two homes and assaulted one person last week. Both of the homes are located in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. According to authorities, the suspect entered one of the homes at 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case

If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy