Your daddy69
2d ago
More proof of people voting for drugs. Over law enforcement. Congratulations stupid Michigan people
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
thelivingstonpost.com
Suspects at large after abandoning stolen vehicle in Howell neighborhood during police chase
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office observed two vehicles — a black Dodge pickup and a white Jeep Wrangler — traveling at a high rate of speed on I-96 west. A registration plate was obtained on the Jeep, and it was reported stolen out of Southfield .
Man arrested Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit; Northwood schools given all-clear after lockdown
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township police received a call of a breaking and entering at a Super 8 Motel in Millbury just before 5:30 a.m. An office saw the suspect in a pickup truck and chased him on I-280 near Walbridge Road before the pursuit ended in a crash. The suspect then fled the scene, leaving a woman inside the vehicle, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
YAHOO!
Woman charged with intent to murder after hit-and-run crash over weekend
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the driver has been charged in the crash. A 31-year-old woman has been charged with intent to murder following a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on south Cedar Street in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department Casey Erickson faces one count of...
Police identify man killed by train in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI – Police have identified the man who was found fatally struck by a train in Ypsilanti Thursday night. Brian Koscielniak, 35, of Ypsilanti Township, was found dead Jan. 5, after being hit by a train, according to the Ypsilanti Police Department. Koscielniak was found at about 8...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
candgnews.com
Police seize BMW connected to fatal hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — Police have identified a person of interest connected to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man from Shelby Township the morning of Jan. 1. Police say Benjamin Kable, 22, was on foot in the southbound lane of Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane, when he was struck by a vehicle heading southbound at approximately 5:49 a.m.
Detroit News
Dearborn Hts. police seek suspect in home invasions, assault
Dearborn Heights police are asking the public for help to identify a man who broke into two homes and assaulted one person last week. Both of the homes are located in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. According to authorities, the suspect entered one of the homes at 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday.
Investigation underway after Pontiac man found shot, killed in apartment
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a 31-year-old Pontiac man on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Police deploy stop sticks to catch fleeing Dodge Charger and arrest three suspects
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Reports of street racing in Detroit eventually led to the arrest of three people involved in a high speed chase with Michigan State Police over the weekend. The suspects were caught after the police department's chopper managed to track the fleeing Dodge Charger from...
'A life-saving tool': K-9 helps track down criminal in Ann Arbor
An Ann Arbor police dog is being hailed a hero after helping track down a criminal on the run. The suspect was wanted in connection to a robbery that happened in Saline on Sunday night.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak police: Disorderly Ohio man repeatedly spits in Farmers Market, resists arrest, gets $25K cash bond; 4 men break into garage, steal dirt bikes, generator
An Ohio man was jailed on $25,000 cash bond after police say he repeatedly spit on the floor and at vendors at Farmers Market and resisted arrest. Police were called to the market about 11 a.m. Dec. 30 about a man creating a disturbance during an antique show. “He kept...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
Boy, 15, dies after multiple shots fired into Michigan hotel room
DETROIT – A 15-year-old Detroit boy died after multiple shots were fired into a Michigan hotel room, authorities said. Days after the shooting, a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested related to the fatal shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.
Police identify woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 35-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle crash Friday. Thera Wilson, 35, of Waterloo Township, was killed in the single-vehicle crash at about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township in northeastern Jackson County.
Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
‘Y-shaped’ corridor at Lansing Avenue slated for redesign in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson is considering design upgrades to one of its busy traffic corridors. In a Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting, the Jackson City Council unanimously approved a $452,451 preliminary design and engineering contract with Hubbell, Roth & Clark to help redesign the Lansing Avenue Corridor on the northside of the city.
Jackson woman in hospital after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle
A Jackson woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle. It happened on Park Road near Weatherwax Drive in Summit Township on Tuesday just after 6:15 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
