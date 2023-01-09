Read full article on original website
Related
Get ready, Houston! College Football Playoff Championship game coming to NRG Stadium in 2024
HOUSTON — Houston, get ready! The biggest game in college football is coming to town next season. The Houston Sports Authority says the Bayou City will host the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game. It will be the first time Houston has hosted the sport's title game and...
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
Houston Chronicle
After leaving Gatlin's, chef Michelle Wallace plans exciting new venture
Barbecue is not just about smoked meat. There are the sides, of course, and at a place like Gatlin's BBQ, many other dishes created to enhance everything from brisket to pulled pork. For the past six years, alongside owner and pitmaster Greg Gatlin, it was executive chef Michelle Wallace who brought the menu at the Houston barbecue joint to new heights.
Houston Happens – Maggie returns from maternity leave with special little guest
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She’s baaaack! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back from maternity leave after three months! She’s joined by a special guest, her husband Jeff and daughter, Mae. Find out what Maggie’s been up to and how motherhood is. Plus, a single mom and entrepreneur is helping another mom launch her own business. […]
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
College Media Network
UH guard Ramon Walker Jr. to take time away from program
Houston sophomore guard Ramon Walker Jr. is stepping away from the program for unspecified reasons, head coach Kelvin Sampson announced on Tuesday. While Walker is taking some time away, he will still remain a part of the UH team, per Sampson. “Ramon is going to take a little time away...
texasmetronews.com
Mayor Sylvester Turner Chosen as 2023 Grand Marshal “Climbing the Mountain to a Better Future”
HOUSTON, TEXAS…. The Black Heritage Society, in partnership with the City of Houston, is having its 45th Annual Original MLK Jr. Day Parade & Festival on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The 45th MLK Jr. Parade is free to the public and is held downtown starting on Lamar @Smith Street. The MLK 2023 theme is “Climbing the Mountain to a Better Future.”
spacecityweather.com
Record warmth is possible today before a cold front arrives late tonight
Good morning. We’re going to see a real pop in temperatures this afternoon with a warm, southwesterly flow in place that will push high temperatures to around 80 degrees. It’s quite possible that Houston (81 degrees), Galveston (75 degrees), and College Station (81 degrees) will match or even break existing records for daily highs. Please clap. A cold front will arrive around sunrise on Thursday morning to cool us down.
Ken Hoffman completely changes course on cruises after a trip on Royal Caribbean's new Galveston mega ship
I’m taking a vacation from my usual vacation plans this year. Instead of battling for breathing room at TSA security, waiting for my plane to depart while enjoying a cold, double-priced chicken sandwich and fries, taking forever to reach my seat because someone brought Celine Dion’s wardrobe trunk onboard and it won’t fit in the overhead compartment, sitting for nine hours next to someone who snores like a circus elephant and hogs the armrest, then landing 15 minutes ahead of schedule but there’s a plane at our gate so we’ll have to sit on the runway for30 minutes, then calling...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area players playing in the CFB Playoffs National Championship game
Houston - The College Football Playoffs National Championship game is set for Monday, January 9. The game will feature the reigning national champion, Georgia Bulldogs, and the TCU Horned Frogs. Players from all over the country helped both teams get to this point, but we want to highlight players from...
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
cw39.com
California storm sends a cold front this week | How it affects Houston’s weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — This week starts with relatively quiet weather in Texas. Meanwhile, California is feeling the impacts from more storm systems bringing intense wind along with heavy rain and upper-elevation snow. One of those West Coast storm systems is heading east with a cold front attached to it....
Woman behind Galleria-area serial robberies described by her bad smell, high heels, HPD says
Aside from robbing each business by holding up a similar demand note, police said another detail that lined up across the board was one that was too hard to ignore.
Local Bakery Getting New Name, New Look
Water Oak House will open a brick-and-mortar under a new name later this year.
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
Comments / 0